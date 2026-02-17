After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel In Legal Crosshairs As Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ‘Gadar’ Actress In Rs 4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

Ameesha Patel: Legal trouble has resurfaced for Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel after a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against her in connection with a 2017 event-related payment dispute. The order was passed after the actress allegedly failed to appear despite multiple summons.

The case is currently being heard in the court of the Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Moradabad.

₹4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce

The complaint was filed by event organiser Pawan Verma, who claimed he had booked the actress for a wedding performance on November 16, 2017. According to the complaint, an advance payment of ₹14.50 lakh was made, and arrangements for her stay were completed at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

Verma alleged that Patel did not travel to the city on the scheduled date. Following discussions, she reportedly assured him that the full amount would be refunded.

The organiser told the court that ₹10 lakh was returned in cash, but a cheque of ₹4.50 lakh issued later allegedly bounced. After the payment dispute remained unresolved, he moved court seeking legal action.

Citing her repeated absence despite court summons, the judge issued a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence.

Defence Claims Matter Was Settled

Responding to the development, Patel’s counsel Abhishek Sharma said the dispute dates back to 2017 and had already been resolved through a settlement. He maintained that the entire amount was repaid as per the agreement.

The defence also alleged misuse of the legal process and expressed confidence that the actress would appear before the court to present her side and clarify the matter.

ALSO READ: Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Duvall, Star Of ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Apocalypse Now,’ Dies At 95