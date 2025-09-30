Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan perched herself at Paris Fashion Week, appearing on the runway for an international beauty brand in a stunning custom-made outfit by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. This majestic lady-who seemed to single-handedly support claims of her being a catwalk queen, threatening chaos into the world by her mere presence and walk.

She wore a fantastic fusion-androgynous couture a reinterpretation of the Indian sherwani jacket, sharply tailored to fall into floor-length trousers, all in scintillating black bedecked with intricate diamond-embroidered cuffs and cascading diamond motifs along the back.

For this blend of Indian heritage versus Western high-fashion attention-grabbing couture, she got tremendous applause. It was a masterclass in grace and glamour, with netizens overtly celebrating in attempts-one claiming that her strong aura and beauty led to the Bachchans’ jealousy.

Paris Fashion Week Diamond Sherwani Details

The Manish Malhotra creation was a fusion of tradition for menswear with a modern concentration of haute couture. The long, structured sherwani jacket was given an androgynous touch. The most astonishing aspect was the 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, which the designer characterized as “part armor, part decoration. ”

The cascading diamond scallops along the jacket back mirrored the grandeur of a traditional Indian nau lakha haar, a necklace of nine lakh, or 900, 000, beads. Aishwarya styled her own look with signature bold red lips and flowing locks, creating an image both fierce and gracefully feminine. Instantly, her confident ramp walk with a friendly Namaste and a flying kiss was made viral, defining her as the global face of Indian glamour.

Netizen Reaction and Aura Debate

Aishwarya’s unassailable aura and the polite actress demeanor that she has maintained on a world stage more than evoked internet reaction. A veritable tsunami of posts on social media platforms hailed her as “a global phenomenon” and “OG ramp queen.” A sizable number of comments even revived an old unverified story concerning her family dynamics. People commented, “Every 6-8 months Aish comes out of hibernation, DESTROYS us… No wonder the Bachchans are jealous,” and “Unmatchable superstar aura. No wonder the Bachchan’s are jealous of her lol.”

Such speculations by the netizens-AI questioning Aishwarya about the alleged jealousy of the Bachchans on her dazzling professional high against alleged family tension, whereby her private life often garners the unwanted attention of gossip columns. For Aishwarya, however, Manish Malhotra’s glamorous show at Paris Fashion Week turned out to be a great international success, further cementing her legendary status.

