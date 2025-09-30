LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Aishwarya Rai stuns at Paris Fashion Week in a custom Manish Malhotra diamond-embroidered sherwani, blending Indian heritage with haute couture. Her fierce elegance and graceful ramp walk earned global applause, with netizens joking, “No wonder the Bachchans are jealous.”

Aishwarya Rai Dazzles in Manish Malhotra at Paris Fashion Week (Pc: X)
Aishwarya Rai Dazzles in Manish Malhotra at Paris Fashion Week (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 12:00:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan perched herself at Paris Fashion Week, appearing on the runway for an international beauty brand in a stunning custom-made outfit by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. This majestic lady-who seemed to single-handedly support claims of her being a catwalk queen, threatening chaos into the world by her mere presence and walk.

She wore a fantastic fusion-androgynous couture a reinterpretation of the Indian sherwani jacket, sharply tailored to fall into floor-length trousers, all in scintillating black bedecked with intricate diamond-embroidered cuffs and cascading diamond motifs along the back. 

For this blend of Indian heritage versus Western high-fashion attention-grabbing couture, she got tremendous applause. It was a masterclass in grace and glamour, with netizens overtly celebrating in attempts-one claiming that her strong aura and beauty led to the Bachchans’ jealousy.

Paris Fashion Week Diamond Sherwani Details

The Manish Malhotra creation was a fusion of tradition for menswear with a modern concentration of haute couture. The long, structured sherwani jacket was given an androgynous touch. The most astonishing aspect was the 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, which the designer characterized as “part armor, part decoration. ”

The cascading diamond scallops along the jacket back mirrored the grandeur of a traditional Indian nau lakha haar, a necklace of nine lakh, or 900, 000, beads. Aishwarya styled her own look with signature bold red lips and flowing locks, creating an image both fierce and gracefully feminine. Instantly, her confident ramp walk with a friendly Namaste and a flying kiss was made viral, defining her as the global face of Indian glamour.

Netizen Reaction and Aura Debate

Aishwarya’s unassailable aura and the polite actress demeanor that she has maintained on a world stage more than evoked internet reaction. A veritable tsunami of posts on social media platforms hailed her as “a global phenomenon” and “OG ramp queen.” A sizable number of comments even revived an old unverified story concerning her family dynamics. People commented, “Every 6-8 months Aish comes out of hibernation, DESTROYS us… No wonder the Bachchans are jealous,” and “Unmatchable superstar aura. No wonder the Bachchan’s are jealous of her lol.”

Such speculations by the netizens-AI questioning Aishwarya about the alleged jealousy of the Bachchans on her dazzling professional high against alleged family tension, whereby her private life often garners the unwanted attention of gossip columns. For Aishwarya, however, Manish Malhotra’s glamorous show at Paris Fashion Week turned out to be a great international success, further cementing her legendary status.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma Shocks Fans: Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Just Two Months Into Marriage, ‘Caught Him In…’

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aishwarya raiManish Malhotraparis fashion week

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Manish Malhotra At Paris Fashion Week; Fans Claim ‘No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous’

QUICK LINKS