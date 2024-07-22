Akshay Kumar Shares Cryptic Post About Betrayal In Friendships Post Sarfira's Poor Performance At Box-Office: 'Yaaron Ki Mohabbat Ka…'

Akshay Kumar’s recent Instagram post has garnered significant attention following the lackluster box office performance of his latest film, Sarfira. The film has been in theaters for almost 10 days but has yet to be declared a hit. Amidst this, Akshay has taken off for a holiday and recently shared a shayari that has left his fans concerned.

In the post, Akshay wrote, “On a holiday and in the mood to read some shayari. Came across this gem by Bashir Badr sahab. Kya khoob likha hai!” The post featured the well-known ghazal “Aankhon Mein Raha Dil Mein Utar” by poet Bashir Badr. Check the post here:

Akshay’s post soon got the attention of his loyal fans leaving them concerned. One user stated, “He will comeback. He will bounce back. He had done this before. He will do it again.” Another added, “Sir plz don’t lose hope jitne muh utni bate hoti hai aap sab ko chodo sir you can do it mujhe bhorsa hai aap superstar ho the aur rahoge.”

One loyal fan added, “I hope he takes a sabbatical and comes back strong.” One comment read, “We love you and will continue to be by your side. Enjoy your well-deserved Holiday!”

Prior to Sarfira, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also underperformed at the box office. Reports indicated that Pooja Entertainment, the production company behind the movie, suffered significant losses, and several junior artists and crew members were not paid.

Despite these setbacks, fans remain optimistic about Akshay’s upcoming projects like Khel Khel Main, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.

As for Sarfira, the film narrates the inspiring story of G.R. Gopinath, the visionary who made air travel affordable for the common man in India. Directed by the renowned Sudha Kongara, the movie is an official adaptation of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which won five National Awards.

The screenplay is by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South Indian film stars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

