Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After Years As Bhooth Bangla Locks THIS Date For Grand Release

Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After Years As Bhooth Bangla Locks THIS Date For Grand Release

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, the film blends scares and laughs and is set for a grand theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After 14 Years for Horror-Comedy Bhooth Bangla (Pc: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After 14 Years for Horror-Comedy Bhooth Bangla (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 8, 2026 13:04:31 IST

Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After Years As Bhooth Bangla Locks THIS Date For Grand Release

The Indian film industry is overflowing with excitement because of the announcement that one of the most admired actor-director partnerships is returning to the movies in a grand manner.

The partnership of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who created classics such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will take place after a 14-year hiatus for a horror-comedy project named Bhooth Bangla.

The first of the many cryptic posters, which to some extent connected Akshay to a strange and funny character with a black cat, has been revealed by the producers, who are now ready to unveil the official release date.

The producers, with the eerie yet amusing invitation, “The doors open on 15th May 2026,” have taken to social media to confirm that the summer will be dominated by a perfect mix of “darr” and “hasi.”

Bhooth Bangla: Iconic Collaborations and Stellar Ensembles

The project is one of the biggest events in Bollywood, not only because of the reunited star and director but mainly because of the big talent involved. Besides the director-star reunion, the film has an ensemble cast that reads like a ”who’s who” of Indian cinema.

After almost 25 years, Tabu comes back to share the screen with Akshay, who is accompanied by the comedy legends Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.



This talented ensemble is further supported by Jisshu Sengupta and Wamiqa Gabbi, thus guaranteeing a story that is driven by performance. The movie is a major collaboration between Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, which clearly indicates the gigantic scale of this supernatural entertainer.

Bhooth Bangla Production Landmarks and Visual Texture

For telling a real “haunted mansion” story, the studio was really liberal in its location selections, and the visuals were very costly, as they mainly used Jaipur, Hyderabad, and rural Rajasthan as their settings.

Among others, the film shooting took place at the Chaumu Palace in Jaipur, which is an iconic location with a deep connection with the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, therefore adding a nostalgic touch to the film for the audience.

The film, penned by Akash A. Kaushik, had screenplays co-written by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair and is strategically set for May 15, 2026. This timing is such that the film escapes big box office competition and at the same time is in the summer holiday season for family audiences, which is the most profitable period.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 1:04 PM IST
