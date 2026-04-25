Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Harassment Case: Accused Asked To Send Nude Pictures, Arrested

The Maharashtra Cyber department has arrested a man in connection with the online harassment case involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s daughter, Nitara Kumar. Officials revealed that the incident took place while Nitara was playing an online game, where she was approached by a stranger who allegedly sent inappropriate messages and even asked her for nude photographs.

Cyber police crack the case

Speaking at a cyber awareness session held at R.D. National College in Mumbai, Yashasvi Yadav shared that the matter came to light after Akshay Kumar himself reported it. Nitara had informed her parents about the incident, which helped authorities act quickly.

According to IANS as mentioned by News18, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav confirmed that the accused was taken into custody after a detailed investigation.

“He (Akshay Kumar) had a very shocking story to share. He said his own daughter was being targeted for sextortion. The girl showed courage by informing her parents, and that’s how the information reached us and we were able to take action,” Yadav said. He also pointed out how quickly casual online interactions can turn dangerous if not handled carefully.

Akshay Kumar recalls the disturbing experience

During the session, officials also played a clip from October 2025 where Akshay Kumar had spoken publicly about the incident. The actor described how what began as a normal gaming interaction suddenly took an uncomfortable turn.

“My daughter was playing a video game where you interact with strangers. Initially, the messages were normal — things like ‘thank you’ or ‘you’re playing well.’ Then the person asked where she was from. She said Mumbai, and things seemed fine again,” he recalled.

However, the situation escalated when the stranger began asking personal questions. “He asked if she was male or female. When she replied ‘female,’ he then asked her to send a nude picture. She immediately exited the game and informed my wife,” Akshay added.

A warning about online dangers

Akshay Kumar used the incident to highlight the risks children face online. He stressed that such situations can escalate into serious cybercrimes if not addressed early.

“This is how these things begin. Children can get carried away, and it can lead to extortion or worse. There have been cases linked to severe consequences. It’s important that kids understand these dangers,” he said.

He also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider introducing cyber safety awareness programs in schools.

Spreading awareness among students

As part of its efforts to tackle rising cyber threats, Maharashtra Cyber organised an awareness session at R.D. National College. The session focused on educating students about online safety, including topics like financial fraud, phishing scams, social media security, and cyberbullying.

Officials encouraged students to stay alert and adopt safer digital habits, especially in an environment where online risks are becoming increasingly common.

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