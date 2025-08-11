LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 First Look Unveiled: Teaser Drops Soon, Get Ready!

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 First Look Unveiled: Teaser Drops Soon, Get Ready!

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 First Look: The first look of Jolly LLB 3 is here! Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back and duel it out as rival in a courtroom clash. Teaser is all set to drop and fans are buzzing! The legal laugh-fests have juicy drama promised by the epic return of Saurabh Shukla! When will the teaser drop?

Jolly LLB 3 First Look: Akshay Kumar vs. Arshad Warsi
Jolly LLB 3 First Look: Akshay Kumar vs. Arshad Warsi

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 18:14:00 IST

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 First Look: The first-most look of the most-anticipated Jolly LLB 3 is out with the fanfare of roars in praise of the courtroom comedy franchise. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprise their roles as rival lawyers Jagdish Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi in what promises to be a hilariously riotous legal duel decorated with glibness and gallows humour. 

Subhash Kapoor directs the same while the motion poster hints at a bedlam of a clash, whereas the teaser is set to drop on August 12, 2025. Slated for release on September 19, 2025, the third film from the franchise is prepared to offer double the laughter contrasted with heavy doses of drama.

Jolly LLB 3: A Clash of Jollys

Star Studios presents the first look poster where Akshay and Arshad are seen trying to jostle in through a courtroom door dressed in lawyer garb with legal documents in hand. This visual sets the stage for a comedic face-off to determine the “real” Jolly.

The caption, “Case number 1722 ki yachika hui manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir ho!” hints at a storyline where the two Jollys square off against each other showcasing their unique styles of comedy, Arshad’s street-smart chaos and Akshay’s neat witty act in a courtroom drama. 

Returning Favourites and New Chaos

The satire and social commentary that this franchise is well known for shall return alongside Saurabh Shukla’s judging performance as Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be returning to the ensemble to add more flesh to the spirit. Stemming from a real-life incident, it promises to up the ante with a new, gripping case, furthering the series’ tradition of confronting social issues through comedy. 

Jolly LLB 3’s Strategic Teaser Launch and Fan Buzz

The teaser is being unleashed to take full advantage of the War 2 hype and will be screened in theaters with the film. Netizens have already begun to show their excitement by expressing their appreciation for Akshay-Arshad chemistry witnessed in Bachchhan Paandey and Jolly LLB 2.

Jolly LLB 3, according to rumours, will be a riotous courtroom drama that nobody would want to pass on considering Subhash Kapoor’s brilliant direction and an allegedly best-in-the-series script.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Teaser: Is Tiger Shroff Turning Into A Villain? Fans Say, It’s A Copy Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

