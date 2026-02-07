Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Naveen Polishetty’s much-anticipated Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju is all set to make its digital debut. Following a successful theatrical run, fans can now enjoy the entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

The film promises a mix of humor, drama, and an engaging storyline that revolves around love, ambition, and unexpected twists.

When and Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from February 11, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, making it accessible to a wide audience across India.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

The film follows Raju, portrayed by Naveen Polishetty, a witty young man from a wealthy family who constantly squanders his fortune. After facing ridicule for his lifestyle, Raju decides to marry a wealthy girl to elevate his social status.

His attention turns to Charulatha, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, the daughter of a rich landlord, Bhupathi Raju, enacted by Rao Ramesh. Raju successfully wins Charulatha’s heart and marries her, only to discover that her family’s wealth is merely a façade, as her father is drowning in debts.

The story then follows Raju as he navigates financial chaos, personal challenges, and his journey toward regaining self-respect, all while delivering moments of comic brilliance.

Cast and Crew

Written by Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Polishetty, and directed by Maari, the film stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, supported by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Faria Abdullah, and Rao Ramesh. Other key actors include Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, and Jhansi. The music is composed by Mickey J. Mayer, while J. Yuvaraj handled the cinematography, capturing the film’s humor and drama with finesse.

Theatrical Reception

Released in theaters on January 14, 2026, Anaganaga Oka Raju did moderately well at the box office. The film has earned an IMDb rating of 6.9/10, with viewers appreciating Naveen Polishetty’s comic timing, the engaging storyline, and the blend of romance and humor.

Why You Should Watch

With its mix of comedy, romance, and family drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju is an entertaining watch for audiences looking for light-hearted fun. Naveen Polishetty’s performance, coupled with the plot’s twists and turns, ensures that the film keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

ALSO READ: ‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts