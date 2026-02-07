LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release confirmed! Stream the Telugu comedy-drama on Netflix from Feb 11

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju streams on Netflix from Feb 11. (Photo: X/@AuTelugu_Films)
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju streams on Netflix from Feb 11. (Photo: X/@AuTelugu_Films)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 7, 2026 21:00:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Naveen Polishetty’s much-anticipated Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju is all set to make its digital debut. Following a successful theatrical run, fans can now enjoy the entertainer from the comfort of their homes. 

The film promises a mix of humor, drama, and an engaging storyline that revolves around love, ambition, and unexpected twists.

When and Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from February 11, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, making it accessible to a wide audience across India.

You Might Be Interested In

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

The film follows Raju, portrayed by Naveen Polishetty, a witty young man from a wealthy family who constantly squanders his fortune. After facing ridicule for his lifestyle, Raju decides to marry a wealthy girl to elevate his social status.

His attention turns to Charulatha, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, the daughter of a rich landlord, Bhupathi Raju, enacted by Rao Ramesh. Raju successfully wins Charulatha’s heart and marries her, only to discover that her family’s wealth is merely a façade, as her father is drowning in debts.

The story then follows Raju as he navigates financial chaos, personal challenges, and his journey toward regaining self-respect, all while delivering moments of comic brilliance.

Cast and Crew

Written by Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Polishetty, and directed by Maari, the film stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, supported by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Faria Abdullah, and Rao Ramesh. Other key actors include Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, and Jhansi. The music is composed by Mickey J. Mayer, while J. Yuvaraj handled the cinematography, capturing the film’s humor and drama with finesse.

Theatrical Reception

Released in theaters on January 14, 2026, Anaganaga Oka Raju did moderately well at the box office. The film has earned an IMDb rating of 6.9/10, with viewers appreciating Naveen Polishetty’s comic timing, the engaging storyline, and the blend of romance and humor.

Why You Should Watch

With its mix of comedy, romance, and family drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju is an entertaining watch for audiences looking for light-hearted fun. Naveen Polishetty’s performance, coupled with the plot’s twists and turns, ensures that the film keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

ALSO READ: ‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anaganaga Oka RajuAnaganaga Oka Raju OTTAnaganaga Oka Raju OTT releaseNaveen PolishettyNaveen Polishetty new movie

RELATED News

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says ‘I Haven’t Slept For 10 Days’ Amid Constant Negativity

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

LATEST NEWS

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why

Surajkund Mela Accident: Cop Dies, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses In Faridabad

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

‘Bhaichara on Top’: Ayush Mhatre Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After India U19 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

Barcelona Officially Withdraw From European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid Alone in Challenge Against UEFA

Divine Drop Festival Offers Multi-Generational Cultural Experience in Gurugram

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

QUICK LINKS