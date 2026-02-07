LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Huge Meltdown…': Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh's 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the RSS’s Mumbai Vyakhyanmala on Saturday as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations. The two-day lecture series, themed ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, is being held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium.

Salman Khan attends RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala as Sangh marks 100 years. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 7, 2026 19:49:43 IST

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, arrived on Saturday at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala, a two-day lecture series themed ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, being held as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations.

The event is aimed at reflecting on the RSS’s journey over the past century, its role in society, and the ideas and perspectives that are expected to shape its future. Announcing the programme, the RSS said on its official Facebook page that the lecture series is intended to encourage dialogue and public engagement during its centenary year.

What Is RSS Lecture Series That Salman Khan Attended?

The Mumbai Vyakhyanmala is scheduled for February 7 and 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium. The programme is bringing together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh’s broader centenary outreach initiative.

The Mumbai event follows earlier editions of the RSS lecture series that were held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the opening session of the series, while Salman Khan arrived at the Mumbai event on Saturday.

According to the RSS, the organisation plans to invite opposition leaders, diplomats, with embassy invitations excluding Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as members of minority communities, startup founders, and youth influencers to participate in the centenary outreach.

RSS Lecture Series Attended By Salman Khan: Schedule and Sessions

On the first day of the Mumbai Vyakhyanmala, February 7, the opening session is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm and will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. A second session on the same day is slated to commence at 6:15 pm.

The lecture series is expected to draw significant public attention as part of the RSS’s centenary year, with a stated focus on dialogue, reflection, and the organisation’s vision for the future.

Addressing the gathering, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted what he described as the uniqueness of the Sangh’s work and its growing global attention.

“The work of the Sangh is unique, and based on our knowledge, we used to say that such work does not exist anywhere else in the world. Now, we are experiencing it directly, as people from India and abroad come to observe the Sangh,” Bhagwat said, according to PTI.

He noted that visitors from across the world were closely studying the RSS’s activities.

“People from all five continents visit, study its activities, and ask many questions. In the end, everyone asks the same question, whether they are from Africa, Europe, America, Southeast Asia, or the Middle East. They say that this method is relevant for the younger generation, and even in their own country’s history, perhaps after Gautam Buddha, such an all-India effort has not taken place.”

Emphasising the Sangh’s stated philosophy, Bhagwat said the organisation’s work was not meant for itself but for the nation as a whole.

“Once again after a hundred years, we are telling you what the Sangh is, because the work of the Sangh is not for itself but for the entire country, for India… The Sangh was not formed in competition with any other organisation, nor was it created as a reaction to any specific situation, and it has not functioned in opposition to anyone. Our work is carried out without opposing anyone. The Sangh does not seek popularity or power,” he said.

Salman Khan At RSS Event: Social Media Reactions

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 7:49 PM IST
‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

QUICK LINKS