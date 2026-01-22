Anindita Chatterjee vs Ritika Giri: ‘Wives’ Battle Heats Up, Hiran Chatterjee’s First Wife Alleges They Are Not Divorced As Bengali Actor Remarries

Bengali actor and BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee is at the centre of a high-profile controversy after photos of his second marriage to model Ritika Giri surfaced online on January 20, 2026. While the marriage reportedly took place in a traditional ceremony in Varanasi, explosive claims from Hiran’s first wife, Anindita Chatterjee, have sparked legal questions and public debate.

Hiran Chatterjee’s First Wife Alleges They Are Still Married

Anindita Chatterjee, Hiran Chatterjee’s first wife, has made serious allegations following news of his second wedding. She claims she and Hiran are still legally married and have neither separated nor divorced. She called Hiran’s second marriage “illegal” under Hindu customs and Indian law.

Anindita alleged that she endured torture and mental harassment for a long time but remained silent for the sake of their 19-year-old daughter, Nyasa Chatterjee, and the family’s reputation. She said:

“We are neither separated nor divorced. We have been married since December 11, 2000. I faced torture for a long time, but I stayed silent for my daughter and family.”

She clarified that torture included mental torment and not just physical abuse. Anindita added that she only learned about Hiran’s marriage to Ritika through social media, which she found deeply disrespectful given their shared parental responsibilities. She also mentioned that her daughter Nyasa, currently studying psychology, is distressed and has distanced herself from her father.

Allegations of Blackmail by Ritika Giri

Anindita further claimed that Hiran was allegedly blackmailed by Ritika Giri. According to her, Hiran dismissed her concerns about his relationship with Ritika by stating the model was pressuring him. Whether these claims are true or influenced Hiran to marry Ritika remains unclear.

Anindita also alleged that Hiran frequently visited Ritika in Kolkata during work breaks, a move she considered inappropriate given Ritika’s young age close to that of their daughter, Nyasa.

Hiran Chatterjee: Actor Turned Politician

Hiran Chatterjee, born Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, is a prominent Bengali actor and BJP MLA. He debuted in Tollywood in 2007 with Nabab Nandini and gained fame with films like Bhalobasa Bhalobasa, Chirosathi, Jackpot, and Jamai 420. He won the Anandalok Best Action Hero award in 2008 and transitioned into politics in 2021, serving as MLA for the Kharagpur Sadar constituency.

Ritika Giri Responds to Allegations

Ritika Giri, Hiran’s second wife, addressed the controversy in an Instagram story, citing mental and health issues following a recent operation. She denied misinformation about her age and confirmed that a legal divorce notice had been served to Anindita.

Ritika stated that she and Hiran have been together for five years and that Anindita was aware of their relationship. She rejected claims that Hiran had recently lived with Anindita for six months, clarifying that he stayed with his daughter only from November 9, 2024, to February 25, 2025.

Regarding the legality of her marriage to Hiran, Ritika said:

“In front of Ganga Maa, with full sanctity, the marriage was solemnised following traditional rituals. If anyone feels it is illegal, my only request is-take legal steps.”

Controversy Escalates After Wedding Pics Deleted

Hiran Chatterjee initially shared wedding photos on his Facebook account but later deleted them, intensifying speculation. The photos showed Ritika in a red Banarasi saree and Hiran in a yellow kurta, consistent with a traditional Varanasi ceremony.

Neither Hiran nor Ritika has provided further official statements, while Anindita continues to assert her claims, keeping the family dispute in the spotlight.

