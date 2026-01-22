Andhra Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Using A Pillow With Lover’s Help, Spends Whole Night Watching Porn Near His Dead Body | Chilling Details Unfold

A chilling murder case has surfaced from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh where a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and spent the whole night watching pornographic videos beside his body, police said.

The incident occurred in Chiluvuru village and has already shocked everyone in the region due to the brutal nature of the crime and the disturbing conduct of the accused after the murder.

Andhra Shocker: Husband Drugged Before Being Suffocated

As per the police officials, the accused who identified as Lakshmi Madhuri, planned the murder of her husband Lokam Shiva Nagaraju, an onion trader by profession.

Investigators later revealed that on the night of the incident, Madhuri cooked biryani for Nagaraju and mixed it with a substance that caused him to fall into a deep sleep, rendering him defenceless.

Once he was unfit to get up, the next phase of the plan was executed.

Andhra Shocker: Lover Entered House Late at Night

Police also said that at around 11.30 pm, Madhuri’s alleged lover, identified as Gopi, arrived at couple’s residence.

During the attack, Gopi reportedly restrained Nagaraju by sitting on his chest, while Madhuri suffocated her husband using a pillow. The assault allegedly led to Nagaraju’s death on the spot.

After confirming that Nagaraju was no longer alive, Gopi fled the house, leaving Madhuri alone with the body.

Andhra Shocker: Spent Whole Night Watching Porn Beside Body

What followed after the murder further alarmed investigators.

Instead of informing neighbours or seeking help, Madhuri allegedly stayed in the house throughout the night.

Police claim that she spent the whole night watching pornographic videos while sitting near her husband’s dead body.

This behaviour raised serious questions during the investigation and became a key detail in the case.

Fake Heart Attack Claim Raises Suspicion

In the early hours of the morning, around 4 am, Madhuri reportedly approached her neighbours and claimed that Nagaraju had died due to a heart attack.

However, her explanation failed to convince those around her. Neighbours and acquaintances, who were aware of frequent quarrels between the couple and Madhuri’s alleged extramarital relationship, grew suspicious.

They noticed visible injuries and bloodstains near Nagaraju’s ear and immediately informed his family members and alerted the police.

Postmortem Confirms Murder

A postmortem examination later confirmed that Nagaraju died due to suffocation. Doctors also noted fractures to his chest bones, corroborating suspicions of physical assault and ruling out natural death.

Based on forensic findings and witness accounts, police took Madhuri into custody for questioning.

Accused Confesses During Interrogation

During interrogation, police said Madhuri confessed to the crime and admitted to spending the night watching pornographic videos after killing her husband.

A case has been registered against her and her alleged lover, and further investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The brutal nature of the crime and the disturbing post-murder conduct of the accused have sparked outrage and disbelief across Andhra Pradesh, with locals demanding strict punishment.

Police officials have assured that a thorough probe is being conducted and that all those involved will be brought to justice.

ALSO READ: UP Honour Killing Horror: Muslim Man And Hindu Woman Murdered, Buried; Police Arrest Woman’s Two Brothers