Home > Entertainment > 'Ankhe Kholiye Khanna Ji': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Intimate Dance Video With Awez Darbar, Netizens Pass Nasty Comments | WATCH

Akanksha Chamola: Akanksha Chamola has once again found herself at the centre of online controversy after a dance video featuring social media star Awez Darbar began circulating on social media. The actress, who is also the wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, has been facing sustained scrutiny ever since her husband’s reality show win.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 6, 2026 11:58:24 IST

Akanksha Chamola: Akanksha Chamola has once again found herself at the centre of online controversy after a dance video featuring social media star Awez Darbar began circulating on social media. The actress, who is also the wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, has been facing sustained scrutiny ever since her husband’s reality show win.

Fresh Troll Storm After Dance Collaboration

In the latest video, Akanksha collaborated with Awez Darbar on a light-hearted dance reel set to the popular track Dhak Dhak. Sharing the clip, she added a playful caption, joking about taking over the music industry, while also giving a tongue-in-cheek nod to singer Arijit Singh. Gaurav Khanna was mentioned as a “guest appearance” in the post, adding to its visibility.

While several viewers appreciated the duo’s impromptu dance moves and praised Akanksha’s energy, a section of social media users responded with sarcasm and harsh criticism.

Mixed Reactions From Netizens Over Akanksha Chamola Awez Darbar Dance Video

As the video gained traction, netizens were divided. Supporters applauded Akanksha for her confidence and screen presence, calling the trolling unnecessary. Critics, however, questioned her public appearances and continued to target her with personal remarks.

Remarks Cross the Line

The backlash intensified after a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post containing derogatory comments aimed at Akanksha. The post went a step further by dragging Gaurav Khanna into the controversy, suggesting he “deserved better” and using offensive language that many felt crossed acceptable limits of criticism.

Previous Rumours Already Denied

This is not the first time Akanksha has faced online negativity. Earlier, her celebratory dance moments following Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 victory had sparked similar reactions. More recently, speculation around her marriage also surfaced online, which the actress firmly dismissed.

Despite repeated trolling, Akanksha Chamola has continued to remain active professionally, choosing not to directly engage with online hate while letting her work speak for itself.

ALSO READ: Who is Major Vikrant Jaitly And Why Is He Detained In UAE? Actor Celina Jaitly Says His Brother Is An Indian Army Veteran, Urges PM Modi To Bring Him Back

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Tags: akanksha chamolaAwez DarbarBigg Boss 19 winnerbollywood actressGaurav Khannasocial media star

