Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Chef Reveals Fun Vegan ‘Snake-Like’ Dishes Made For Their Anniversary

One of the most popular actors, Anushka Sharma and a cricketing legend, Virat Kohli, who is a person of healthy and conscious lifestyle, especially veganism, repeatedly pleasantly surprise fans with peeks at their personal life. Among them, a good example of these touching stories is one recollected by their personal chef when he has a fond memory of creating a special dining experience to commemorate one of their anniversaries.

When assigned to design an unforgettable vegan meal, the chef Harsh Dixit chose to use the theme in a playful way that could be intriguing but also concurs with the eating lifestyle of the couple. He created a sequence of dishes named in a way that implies unusual ingredients, to evoke curiosity to talk about it. These included delicious preparations which, in a humorous way, were thus defined as being made of snakes.

Wholesome ‘Serpent’ Sensations

Of course there were no real snakes, the chef explained. Rather, the visual and metaphoric connection to snakes, their long shapes and natural birth gave him ingenuity to generate the appearance and nomenclature of a couple of plant-based creations. Long, spiralized zucchini noodles cascaded in vivid pesto would be called Emerald Vipers, whereas the pretty package of seaweed wraps with veggies in all the colors would go by the name of Ocean Anacondas.

Harsh recalls one instance well when he prepared a special meal to Virat and Anushka on their third wedding anniversary, in the year 2019, during a talk with The Hollywood Reporter India. He also said: I made Pho, something twisted, however. There is chicken and beef. However they were gluten free at that point, so we decided on rice noodles, which are used in Pho and gluten free.”

The artistic style was not only about storytelling possible things that vegan cuisine can be, but it also gave the special celebration a unique memorable touch the couple would always be grateful towards.

Celebrating with Conscious Cuisine

The innovative menu was very much enjoyed by Virat and Anushka who are both ardent supporters of a plant-based diet. The announcement of the playful manner of the chef to turn the theme of the snake was accepted with humor and joy on the idea that he is so creative and his theme is so thoughtful.

This story provides a sweet message about personalities and ideals shared by the couple and the way even a small party can demonstrate their adherence to the idea of sustainable and humane lifestyle, simultaneously tasting superb and creative vegan food.

