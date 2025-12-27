Apoorva Lakhia Directed ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Teaser Out, Salman Khan’s ‘Maut Se Kya Darna’ Dialogue Sparks Social Media Frenzy

The teaser for the battle of Galwan, which features Salman Khan, has been released. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and the teaser release has generated massive buzz on social media that showcases Salman’s massive fandom, the film is set for a theatrical release on April 17.

The war drama is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley, Ladakh, clash between Indian and Chinese troops, which was a high-altitude conflict and made news for fierce hand-to-hand combat. The film’s teaser also dropped on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, which itself served as a promotional base for the teaser.

Since the launch of the teaser, the social media has responded as one would expect to a Salman Khan Film, many users expressed their excitement and jubilation on platforms like X and Instagram. One of the users wrote, ” Goosebumps as I hear the war cry of the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army Birsa Munda ki Jai ! Bajrangbali ki Jai ! Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

One fan account while expressing excitement wrote, “One Word Review: Teaser Is Good Battle of Galwan teaser is OUT Loaded with raw emotions, goosebumps-inducing BGM, powerful music & solid VFX. Every frame feel Good . A sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER is loading.”

Cast of the film

The cast for the film includes Salman Khan, who plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia.

Apoorva Lakhia is known for action films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, and viewers are hopeful that he brings the same, if not a better kind of action to the film. Several reports say that production involved challenging shooting conditions, including high-altitude locations like Ladakh.

Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be the next blockbuster if the hype around the teaser is to be believed. The movie blends real-life incidents with cinema and aims to honour the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers; 20 soldiers died in the real Galwan incident.

