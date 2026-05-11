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Home > Entertainment News > Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

Rumours claiming Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and entrepreneur-podcaster Raj Shamani are cousins went viral after their latest podcast appearance together. However, the claims are false, and the two are not related.

Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins?
Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 13:47 IST

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Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

Rumours about Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and entrepreneur-podcaster Raj Shamani being cousins have gone viral on social media after their latest podcast appearance together. The discussion quickly grabbed fans’ attention with many wondering whether the War actress is actually related to one of the renowned podcaster in real life. Though the community news appeared on the post declared that Kiara Advani and Raj Shamani are not cousins and they are not related to each other.



Kiara Advani on POSTPARTUM Struggles 

Kiara Advani, during her recent appearance on a podcast, couldn’t help but be emotional when she came out as a mother for the first time in public. The actor, who welcomed a baby girl last year with his husband Sidharth Malhotra, shed tears while thinking about the life-changing time. Kiara shared how she had to undergo a huge “identity shift” and how she gave herself six months to make sense of her new way of life as a mother, learn new things, and dump a lot of old habits. 

Kiara Adavni breaks down during podcast

Kiara also spoke candidly on the latest episode of Raj Shamani’s podcast, talking about her struggles with postpartum since giving birth to her daughter. While expressing her struggles, Kiara said, “Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more… It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace.”



Kiara Advani: Learned everything on my own

On the podcast, Kiara added, “I think the best things that I have done for myself, since my baby was born, is to set boundaries and not do critical conversations with myself because sometimes you’re too critical about what you’re doing, you don’t focus on fear. I’ve learned everything on my own in the six months that I’ve been there,” Kiara continued.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Breaks Down While Talking About Postpartum Struggles: My Whole Life, I Have Been So Other-Centric 

When was Kiara and Sidharth’s daughter born? 

On July 15, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child named Saraayah Malhotra, who was a baby girl. The baby was born in the evening at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, India. 

Sidharth and Kiara had revealed the joyous news of their baby girl in July last year on Instagram. The words they wrote: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.- Kiara & Sidharth.” The couple asked photographers not to take pictures of their newborn after the announcement. 

When did Kiara marry Siddharth?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. They got married in a small wedding at the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, who have been seen together in Shershaah, officially announced their marriage on Instagram with some photos from the wedding ceremony.

Also Read: ‘Love Is Always Louder’: Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM 

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Tags: Kiara Advani baby girlKiara Advani cries on podcastKiara Advani emotional podcastKiara Advani motherhood journeykiara advani podcastKiara Advani postpartumkiara advani raj shamani cousinsraj shamaniraj shamani podcastSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

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Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

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Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

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Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast
Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast
Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast
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