Kiara Advani Breaks Down While Talking About Postpartum Struggles: My Whole Life, I Have Been So Other-Centric

KIARA ADVANI POSTPARTUM TRUTH: Kiara Advani, during her recent appearance on a podcast, couldn’t help but be emotional when she came out as a mother for the first time in public. The actor, who welcomed a baby girl last year with his husband Sidharth Malhotra, shed tears while thinking about the life-changing time. Kiara shared how she had to undergo a huge “identity shift” and how she gave herself six months to make sense of her new way of life as a mother, learn new things, and dump a lot of old habits.

Kiara Adavni breaks down during podcast

Kiara also spoke candidly on the latest episode of Raj Shamani’s podcast, talking about her struggles with postpartum since giving birth to her daughter. While expressing her struggles, Kiara said, “Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more… It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace.”

Kiara Advani: Learned everything on my own

On the podcast, Kiara added, “I think the best things that I have done for myself, since my baby was born, is to set boundaries and not do critical conversations with myself because sometimes you’re too critical about what you’re doing, you don’t focus on fear. I’ve learned everything on my own in the six months that I’ve been there,” Kiara continued.

When was Kiara and Sidharth’s daughter born?

On July 15, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child named Saraayah Malhotra, who was a baby girl. The baby was born in the evening at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, India.

Sidharth and Kiara had revealed the joyous news of their baby girl in July last year on Instagram. The words they wrote: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.- Kiara & Sidharth.” The couple asked photographers not to take pictures of their newborn after the announcement.

When did Kiara marry Siddharth?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. They got married in a small wedding at the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, who have been seen together in Shershaah, officially announced their marriage on Instagram with some photos from the wedding ceremony.

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