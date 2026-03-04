LIVE TV
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say 'This Era Feels Different'

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

BigHit Music revealed BTS’s fifth album, Arirang, featuring 14 tracks and the title song “SWIM.” Marking their first full OT7 reunion after military service, the album blends classic BTS emotion with experimental sounds. Fans flooded social media as Spotify pre-saves crossed 3 million.

BTS Unveils ‘Arirang’ Tracklist
BTS Unveils ‘Arirang’ Tracklist

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 4, 2026 09:31:34 IST

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

The global music landscape shifted today as Big Hit Music officially pulled back the curtain on BTS’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Arirang.

The BTS ARMY exploded into online excitement after the group revealed their 14-song tracklist, which will release worldwide on March 20, 2026. The group presents their first complete reunion project after military service, which combines their original musical style with experimental modern elements.

The title track “SWIM,” which the album presents as an energetic alternative pop song about dealing with life’s difficulties, features an extensive production team that includes Diplo, Ryan Tedder, and Kevin Parker. Fans are already dissecting the titles, which show a progression towards storytelling that requires deeper understanding from listeners.

Versatile Tracklist Dynamics

The 14-track sequence presents diverse musical styles that show an artistic period that includes both development and rebellious expression.

The upcoming tracks Body to Body and Hooligan and Aliens show how the group develops its own worldwide outsider identity. The interlude “No. 29” and the lowercase “they don’t know ’bout us” demonstrate how the story develops through an intentional design.

The band members created their original storytelling format through their direct participation in songwriting sessions, which took place in Los Angeles, combining authentic emotional expression with intense musical production.

Explosive Netizen Reactions

The group achieved their most outstanding chart performance because of their exceptional fan support. Social media platforms have seen an overwhelming response from users who use the #ARIRANG hashtag to discuss the traditional Korean folk song, which the album title references as its core element.

The tracklist has received praise from both critics and fans, who describe it as “goated,” while they specifically value the return of “OT7” collaboration.

Online platforms show that BTS has achieved more than 3 million Spotify pre-saves because their comeback serves as a cultural reclamation, which proves their status as industry leaders.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:31 AM IST
Tags: BigHit MusicBTS ArirangBTS fifth albumK-pop 2026 releaseOT7 comebackSWIM title track

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

