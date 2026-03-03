LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > With Love On OTT: When And Where Will Abishan Jeevinth–Anaswara Rajan’s Romantic Drama Stream? Find Out!

Romantic drama With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, premieres on Netflix March 6. Directed by Madhan, the film follows former schoolmates rediscovering teenage love, available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, capturing audiences with its heartfelt, feel-good story.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 3, 2026 14:21:16 IST

The romantic drama With Love, which has captured audiences through its nostalgic appeal, is prepared to make its first appearance on digital platforms.

The film, which features both Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan as its main actors, established itself as a distinctive “feel-good” movie.

The story, which debut director Madhan created under the production of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Magesh Raj Pasilian, follows two former schoolmates who meet again through an arranged blind date to discover their unspoken teenage feelings.

With Love OTT Release Date and Platform

The official With Love OTT release date has been set for March 6, 2026, which ends the waiting period for fans of breezy romances.

The film began its theatrical release on February 6, and Netflix obtained streaming rights after the successful theatrical window ended. Subscribed users can stream the movie starting this Friday.

The platform will release the film in its original Tamil and Telugu versions together with dubbed audio in Malayalam and Kannada and Hindi to reach different audience groups. The movie demonstrates worldwide attraction through its “mentally mental” love story which has been released in multiple languages.

Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan Lead Cast

The emotional center of the film rests on the chemistry between Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, who play Sathya and Monisha, respectively.

Abishan considers this project to be highly important because it represents his shift from directing successful films about family tourism to becoming a main actor.

Anaswara Rajan shows her usual elegance and emotional depth through her performance as a character who combines contemporary independence with traditional feminine delicacy.

The lead pair uses their performances to maintain a realistic connection with the story, which makes the film essential viewing for people who appreciate the pure charm of first love.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:21 PM IST
