Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

The newest reality TV show in the Indian reality television industry will feature choreographer Dhanashree Verma, actress Kubbra Sait, and comedian Kiku Sharda in an interesting show known as Rise and Fall. It is a high-stakes social experiment that will be hosted by an entrepreneur Ashneer Grover in his first stint as a host and will entail the machinations of power in its cruelest aspects.

The great idea of the show is the division of the contestants into two radically opposite groups: the privileged cast of Rulers living in a penthouse only and the Workers who have to work in a basement where the minimalistic conditions prevail. Their fight to remain in their position in power or stand to supremacy is what constitutes the battle.

A New Game of Strategy

Unlike most of the conventional celebrity reality shows that solely emphasize popularity or drama, ‘Rise and Fall’ offers a tactical dimension on which forming alliances and betrayals are the key aspect to survival. The competition forces the participants to go through an environment in which any of their moves could result in a radical change of the situation.

The show is an adaptation of a favourite UK format and presents a new vision of power and privilege in which the celebrities must transform their public image to meet the demands of the new and unforgiving environment.

Star-Studded Contestants

The final list of celebrities is Arjun Bijlani along with name of Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda. There are a total of 16 contestants who will be competing in the show with their different backgrounds and they include but are not limited to entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social media. The show adds a new dimension to each of the participants with Kiku Sharda saying that it was very tough to scale up the humor he is known for to the stakes of the new show, and Dhanashree Verma combining with the idea of the show to be a hustler.

The series will be available on Amazon through its MX Player and will release one episode a day beginning September 6.

