LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

Celebrity contestants including Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda battle for power and survival in the high-stakes reality show ‘Rise and Fall’, hosted by Ashneer Grover, premiering September 6 on MX Player

Celebrities clash in strategy, alliances, and betrayals on ‘Rise and Fall'
Celebrities clash in strategy, alliances, and betrayals on ‘Rise and Fall'

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 25, 2025 20:04:36 IST

The newest reality TV show in the Indian reality television industry will feature choreographer Dhanashree Verma, actress Kubbra Sait, and comedian Kiku Sharda in an interesting show known as Rise and Fall. It is a high-stakes social experiment that will be hosted by an entrepreneur Ashneer Grover in his first stint as a host and will entail the machinations of power in its cruelest aspects.

The great idea of the show is the division of the contestants into two radically opposite groups: the privileged cast of Rulers living in a penthouse only and the Workers who have to work in a basement where the minimalistic conditions prevail. Their fight to remain in their position in power or stand to supremacy is what constitutes the battle.

A New Game of Strategy

Unlike most of the conventional celebrity reality shows that solely emphasize popularity or drama, ‘Rise and Fall’ offers a tactical dimension on which forming alliances and betrayals are the key aspect to survival. The competition forces the participants to go through an environment in which any of their moves could result in a radical change of the situation.

The show is an adaptation of a favourite UK format and presents a new vision of power and privilege in which the celebrities must transform their public image to meet the demands of the new and unforgiving environment.

Star-Studded Contestants

The final list of celebrities is Arjun Bijlani along with name of Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda. There are a total of 16 contestants who will be competing in the show with their different backgrounds and they include but are not limited to entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social media. The show adds a new dimension to each of the participants with Kiku Sharda saying that it was very tough to scale up the humor he is known for to the stakes of the new show, and Dhanashree Verma combining with the idea of the show to be a hustler. 

The series will be available on Amazon through its MX Player and will release one episode a day beginning September 6.

Also Read: Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Manish Malhotra Revives Old-School Romance With Vijay And Fatima’s Magical Chemistry, Fans Lose Calm Over Actor’s New Avatar

Tags: Ashneer Grover HostDhanashree Verma showMX Player seriesRise and Fall reality show

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists
Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists
Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists
Ashneer Grover To Host Reality Show ‘Rise And Fall’, Will Feature Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda Going Through Unexpected Twists

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?