Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About Marathi Row In Maharashtra: Language Can Never Be A Subject Of Conflict.

Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About Marathi Row In Maharashtra: Language Can Never Be A Subject Of Conflict.

Ashutosh Rana weighed in on Maharashtra’s language row, saying language should unite, not divide. At the Heer Express trailer launch, he called India “mature” for embracing dialogue over conflict. His remarks come amid protests over the three-language policy in Mira-Bhayandar.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:33:05 IST

Actor Ashutosh Rana recently addressed the ongoing language row in Maharashtra while promoting his upcoming film ‘Heer Express.’

The actor offered his personal view on the debate, saying that language should never be a reason for “conflict.”

Addressing a media event, Rana said he believes that language is a way to communicate and connect, not something to fight over.

“Mera personal jo maanna hai, woh yeh hai ki bhasha jo hoti hai, woh samvaad ka vishay hoti hai; bhasha kabhi bhi vivaad ka vishay nahin hoti……Toh Bharatvarsh jo hai, woh itna paripakv aur itna adbhut desh hai, jahan par isne saari cheezon ko sweekar kiya hai aur samvaad mein vishwas rakhta hai. Bharat kabhi bhi vivaad mein vishwas nahin rakhta. (My personal belief is that language is always a subject of communication, never a subject of conflict….That’s why our country, India, is such a mature and wonderful place, where it has accepted everything and believes in dialogue and trust. India has never believed in conflict.)”

His remarks come amid growing tensions over the three-language policy that has sparked a political row in Maharashtra in recent days.

In recent developments, tensions have escalated between the Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities in the Mira-Bhayandar region. These circumstances have prompted extensive protests and marches, fostering a climate of stress and animosity in the area, according to an official press release.

The actor was speaking at the launch event of the trailer for ‘Heer Express’, a family drama set to release on August 8 this year.
The film features a mix of new and experienced actors, including Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: Ashutosh RanamaharashtraMarathi Row

