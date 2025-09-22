Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that popular singer Zubeen Garg who passed away in Singapore earlier this week “will be accorded a befitting farewell” that justifies his “legacy”.

The Chief Minister also inspected a proposed cremation site in Sonapur and took stock of the preparation ahead of the singer’s final rites.

Posting on social media platform X, the Assam CM wrote, “Our #BelovedZubeen will be accorded a befitting farewell, one that justifies his legacy as one of Assam’s biggest cultural icons. I inspected the proposed cremation site in Sonapur a while back to oversee the preparations where Zubeen will be laid to the final rest.”

The singer’s mortal remains were brought from New Delhi to Guwahati, where thousands of emotional fans gathered to pay their respects.

In Guwahati, people lit candles in his memory, mourning the loss of the beloved artist.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received the singer’s body at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and paid their tributes.

The singer’s body arrived at the IGI Airport in the national capital from Singapore and was taken to Guwahati, on a special flight.

Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the ‘Ya Ali’ singer’s remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai in Guwahati today for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

“The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg–an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions–will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during this period. (ANI)

