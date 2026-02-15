Assi Movie Review: Can Taapsee Pannu Handle Anubhav Sinha’s Bold Social Drama? Kani Kusruti Steals The Spotlight Amid The Buzz

Anubhav Sinha’s latest theatrical work, Assi, brings together two opposing elements of intense social activism and mainstream courtroom theatrical performances.

The film presents its story through the extreme nature of Delhi’s environment, which shows how society fails to protect women and the difficult process of obtaining justice. The project possesses a noble purpose, but its implementation resembles an activity with two distinct games.

The story follows Parima, who experienced a violent attack, and her fight for justice through her lawyer, Raavi. The film prevents the “trauma porn” trap by showing the psychological impact that follows, but it fails to create continuous tension because it becomes confused with its multiple ambitious storylines.

Kani Kusruti’s nuanced performance anchors the emotional narrative

Kani Kusruti represents the essential spirit that defines Assi. Kusruti demonstrates the art of subtle performance through her execution of a character who requires deep psychological work.

She portrays Parima as a victim who struggles to control her fractured self-identity. Through her performance, she creates an atmosphere of haunting stillness, which she uses to demonstrate how the system requires people to provide “concrete evidence” of their invisible suffering.

The film presents facts that demonstrate her character’s battle with memory problems and dissociative episodes caused by traumatic experiences, yet Kusruti delivers the role with emotional precision.

Her performance, which presents suffering through understated methods, creates an authentic experience that serves as the film’s strongest defense against audience indifference.

Taapsee Pannu’s inconsistent portrayal weakens the courtroom intensity

Taapsee Pannu portrays the lawyer character Raavi in a performance that presents more inconsistent acting than the grounded lead role.

Pannu established herself as a powerful actress through her previous work in legal dramas Pink and Mulk, which created high expectations for her performance in Assi. While she exhibits her best performance during moments of righteous anger, the courtroom scenes, which should establish the film’s foundation, lack the necessary precise scientific examination to create a believable legal conflict.

The film relies on emotional appeal rather than showcasing legal expertise, which leads to Raavi appearing as a character who serves as a vehicle for the director’s message instead of an authentic professional.

The film establishes a dual problem through its inconsistent elements and its excessively prolonged climax, which hinders Sinha’s work from achieving his peak performance.

Also Read: O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Drama Opens Decently, Valentine’s Weekend Surge Expected