Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Rape Case As A Lawyer In Anubhav Sinha’s Courtroom Drama, Fans Say She ‘Never Fails To Hit Hard’

The official trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s next film, Assi, just dropped. She’s teaming up again with director Anubhav Sinha, the same guy behind Mulk and Thappad.

Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer

This time, Taapsee steps into the shoes of a lawyer who refuses to back down while fighting a brutal rape case. The trailer doesn’t pull any punches; it’s raw, heavy, and makes you sit up.

So, what’s the movie Assi allabout? The trailer kicks off with a punch to the gut: Taapsee’s character takes on a brutal rape case that’s splashed across every headline in the country. She’s relentless; you can see she won’t give up until she gets justice.

Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play a couple whose world falls apart after she’s raped by a group of men and left by the railway tracks.

The trailer quickly moves through the investigation and tense courtroom scenes. At one point, someone throws ink at Taapsee’s face in court, but she keeps going. Nothing shakes her.

Anubhav Sinha doesn’t mince words when he talks about why he made this film. “For me, the story has to hit hard. With Assi, it landed exactly where I wanted. This is the kind of thing we see in the news all the time, but we look the other way. Taapsee was a natural fit. She just gets it. And with Bhushan Kumar backing us, I know we’re doing something right.”

Taapsee also shared what drew her in. “I think it’s time we stop treating these stories as just another crime headline. These are serious, this is happening right around us, and it’s only getting worse. It’s not just about the crime, it’s about how little we actually do. Turning it into a film made me face things I usually try to ignore.”

Besides Taapsee, the cast is stacked: Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub all play big roles. Plus, there are special appearances from Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

