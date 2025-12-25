LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed ₹100 crore gross in India within a week, collecting ₹10.25 crore on Day 6. Despite steady weekday hold and strong southern support, the sci-fi epic continues to trail Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar at the box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Holds Steady at Indian Box Office, Faces Strong Challenge From Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
Avatar: Fire and Ash Holds Steady at Indian Box Office, Faces Strong Challenge From Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 25, 2025 09:13:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

The cinematic delight Avatar: Fire and Ash, a visual masterpiece by James Cameron, has finally crossed its first Wednesday at the Indian box office. The action of Pandora still stays strong amid a domestic film industry crisis. The 6th day for the sci-fi epic was not bad since the film collected ₹10.25 crore net very steadily for the whole day in all languages.

You Might Be Interested In

The film first reached the ₹100 crore gross mark in India in less than a week, yet its way to total domination is still blocked by a local superstar. Even with the awesome 3D effect and the Avatar franchise’s brand reputation, the film has apparently failed to be above the daily earnings of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar, which is also the reason it has struggled overall.

Franchise Momentum

The third Avatar film’s path has been marked with firmness but a relatively slower pace when compared to the previous one. The movie saw a good opening weekend of 78 crore rupees gross but had to go through the usual Monday decline.

You Might Be Interested In

However, it used the Christmas Eve jump to support its double-digit hold. The “Fire and Ash” story has been especially popular in the Southern markets, where the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions are giving strong support to the English and Hindi 3D formats. 

Nonetheless, the film’s dependency on the premium IMAX and 3D screens has limited its exposure to the general audience, and thus it could not achieve the same record-breaking spree that the previous movie had during its release.

Cinematic Conflict

The “Dhurandhar” phenomenon is the main cause of the stagnant growth in the North Indian belt. Ranveer Singh’s energetic performance as a spy is now a moneymaker. It reportedly made ₹17.75 crore on its 20th day—a good number when compared to Avatar 3’s sixth-day figures.

That’s pretty impressive; in fact, it’s quite a rare case where an Indian movie release in its third week has better box office figures than a Hollywood tentpole in its first week. It could be that the audience is already more inclined towards relying on captivating, high-stakes local stories.

While James Cameron still deals with the past and takes us to another world, the Indian audience seems to be more into the raw, nationalistic adrenaline flow of Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

Tommy Shelby Is Back: ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Teaser Unveils Cillian Murphy’s Fierce Return; Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait To See’

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Is Sunita-Govinda’s Marriage In Trouble? Star’s Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: ‘She Doesn’t Love Him, She Only Wants His Money’

Lifestyle Influencer Anunay Sood’s Cause of Death Finally REVEALED: 32-Year-Old Died of Fentanyl and Alcohol Overdose, Not in Deep Sleep

LATEST NEWS

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Big Blow To Indian Tech Professionals, US Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Bazball Busted? After Ashes Humiliation, Will England Sack Brendon McCullum And Bring In Ravi Shastri To Tame Australia?

Horror In Karnataka: 9 Killed, Scores Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

QUICK LINKS