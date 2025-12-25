‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

The cinematic delight Avatar: Fire and Ash, a visual masterpiece by James Cameron, has finally crossed its first Wednesday at the Indian box office. The action of Pandora still stays strong amid a domestic film industry crisis. The 6th day for the sci-fi epic was not bad since the film collected ₹10.25 crore net very steadily for the whole day in all languages.

The film first reached the ₹100 crore gross mark in India in less than a week, yet its way to total domination is still blocked by a local superstar. Even with the awesome 3D effect and the Avatar franchise’s brand reputation, the film has apparently failed to be above the daily earnings of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar, which is also the reason it has struggled overall.

Franchise Momentum

The third Avatar film’s path has been marked with firmness but a relatively slower pace when compared to the previous one. The movie saw a good opening weekend of 78 crore rupees gross but had to go through the usual Monday decline.

However, it used the Christmas Eve jump to support its double-digit hold. The “Fire and Ash” story has been especially popular in the Southern markets, where the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions are giving strong support to the English and Hindi 3D formats.

Nonetheless, the film’s dependency on the premium IMAX and 3D screens has limited its exposure to the general audience, and thus it could not achieve the same record-breaking spree that the previous movie had during its release.

Cinematic Conflict

The “Dhurandhar” phenomenon is the main cause of the stagnant growth in the North Indian belt. Ranveer Singh’s energetic performance as a spy is now a moneymaker. It reportedly made ₹17.75 crore on its 20th day—a good number when compared to Avatar 3’s sixth-day figures.

That’s pretty impressive; in fact, it’s quite a rare case where an Indian movie release in its third week has better box office figures than a Hollywood tentpole in its first week. It could be that the audience is already more inclined towards relying on captivating, high-stakes local stories.

While James Cameron still deals with the past and takes us to another world, the Indian audience seems to be more into the raw, nationalistic adrenaline flow of Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark