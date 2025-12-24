LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash dominates the global box office with over $345 million worldwide, but the sci-fi epic faces resistance in India, collecting around Rs 83 crore in five days amid strong Bollywood competition and slower audience turnout.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office: Global Storm, India Yet to Cross Rs 100 Crore (Pc: X)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office: Global Storm, India Yet to Cross Rs 100 Crore (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 24, 2025 09:57:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

The film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the big hit of James Cameron, has started a worldwide box office craze, and the first weekend alone has brought the movie $345 million in total worldwide. The third part of the sci-fi saga has once more proved the exceptional power of Cameron since he has been able to attract international audiences to the cinemas with his innovative visual effects and the introduction of the villainous “Ash People.” Nonetheless, the story in the Indian market is really one of great surprise.

You Might Be Interested In

The film, which is based on a gigantic franchise, has not been able to achieve the almost instant success of its predecessor, The Way of Water; thus, it was not able to go beyond the significant Rs 100 crore mark during its first five days of release in India.

Global Domination

The movie is an unbeatable giant on the world stage. It has quickly reached more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide and has taken over the premium formats such as IMAX and 3D, which made up almost 66% of its overall revenue.

You Might Be Interested In

The Chinese and European markets have been very strong, and the film has even surpassed the previous parts in some places. The global trend of the film is a clear indicator of the Na’vi saga’s universal attraction, and the public is gathering to see the new story of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s fight for survival.

Indian Resistance

On the contrary, the Indian Box Office lived up to the saying “fire and ice”. The film which is about Rs 83 crore after five days is facing a tough fight from Bollywood’s Dhurandhar which is a huge hit. On the other hand, the first part of the movie passed Rs 100 crore in three days, whereas Fire and Ash experienced a sharp 67% fall on its first Monday.

South Indian markets are still the film’s most reliable stronghold, but the “Avatar hype” has already been affected by the congested domestic release schedule and the audience tasting more of the local action dramas.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film’s Weakest Day Still Beats Pushpa 2, Nears Rs 900 Crore Before Avatar: Fire-and-Ash Amid Release Christmas

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

It’s Official! ‘Steve Rogers Will Return’ In Avengers Doomsday As Marvel Drops First Teaser With Chris Evans, But Robert Downey Jr. Still Missing In Action

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

5 Red Flags in a Relationship You Should Never Ignore

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Deepti Sharma Was Not Part Of Playing XI For Second T20I Against Sri Lanka; Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals The Reason

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS