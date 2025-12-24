Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

The film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the big hit of James Cameron, has started a worldwide box office craze, and the first weekend alone has brought the movie $345 million in total worldwide. The third part of the sci-fi saga has once more proved the exceptional power of Cameron since he has been able to attract international audiences to the cinemas with his innovative visual effects and the introduction of the villainous “Ash People.” Nonetheless, the story in the Indian market is really one of great surprise.

The film, which is based on a gigantic franchise, has not been able to achieve the almost instant success of its predecessor, The Way of Water; thus, it was not able to go beyond the significant Rs 100 crore mark during its first five days of release in India.

Global Domination

The movie is an unbeatable giant on the world stage. It has quickly reached more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide and has taken over the premium formats such as IMAX and 3D, which made up almost 66% of its overall revenue.

The Chinese and European markets have been very strong, and the film has even surpassed the previous parts in some places. The global trend of the film is a clear indicator of the Na’vi saga’s universal attraction, and the public is gathering to see the new story of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s fight for survival.

Indian Resistance

On the contrary, the Indian Box Office lived up to the saying “fire and ice”. The film which is about Rs 83 crore after five days is facing a tough fight from Bollywood’s Dhurandhar which is a huge hit. On the other hand, the first part of the movie passed Rs 100 crore in three days, whereas Fire and Ash experienced a sharp 67% fall on its first Monday.

South Indian markets are still the film’s most reliable stronghold, but the “Avatar hype” has already been affected by the congested domestic release schedule and the audience tasting more of the local action dramas.

