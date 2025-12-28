‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron’s Spectacle Roars Ahead, Inches Closer To Rs 130 Crore Mark

James Cameron’s visual journey, Avatar: Fire And Ash, continues to be very strong at the Indian box office. The sci-fi epic has survived the competition and is now nearly reaching the Rs 130 crore milestone.

After a solid first week, the film got a big one-day revival on the ninth day as crowds went to premium formats like IMAX and 4DX to see the new chapter of the Navi saga.

Even though the film is up against numerous blockbuster local films, the “Cameron effect” is still powerful, and the film is making good money in theaters.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Momentum

The movie’s journey on Day 9 illustrates a typical weekend pattern where families and tech-savvy viewers are the ones who mostly contribute to the high occupancy rates.

The film initially saw a drop in the collections during the middle of the week, but then on Saturday, the collections went up to an estimated Rs 9.50 crore, which resulted in the total net amount reaching about Rs 126.65 crore. This increase is very remarkable taking into account that the local films like Dhurandhar are still in the theatres.

The consistent and steady arrivals of the audience indicate that the legacy of the franchise has been so strong that it has attracted the same audience back who are in fact the ones who don’t mind paying for the immersive, big-screen experience that Pandora offers.

James Cameron Movie Performance Metrics

Through statistics, the third chapter is showing itself to be a long-distance runner rather than a quick one. Its debut brought in less money than the last film but in the big cities, especially in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, its sales are still going strong.

The English version is currently the revenue winner with more than Rs 51 crore, the Hindi dub being very close after. As it gets nearer to the New Year holiday period, industry pundits predict the movie will easily cross Rs 200 crore gross mark globally, thus securing the title of the most successful Hollywood release in India for 2025.

