Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

The visual marvel of James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has stumbled into a difficult situation at the Indian box office, registering its biggest drop so far since the release. The sci-fi epic, on its eighth day, could only manage to collect Rs 7.50 crore net in total for all the languages, thus recording its lowest one-day collection ever.

The huge fall on the second Friday indicates that the movie is struggling to keep the audience with it, particularly as it faces not only the local blockbusters but also the general downturn of the post-Christmas excitement.

The movie has managed to pull in almost Rs 117 crores total India net so far, and therefore it is safe to claim that it has already crossed the hundred marks, but the sudden drop has cast doubts on its longevity in Indian cinemas where it has to fight against strong competitors.

Volatile Box Office Trends and Competitive Pressure

The theatrical path of this third part shows a wild box office pattern that is completely opposite to the “slow burn” triumph of the previous films. In contrast to The Way of Water, which was unshakeably stable all the way through, Fire and Ash experienced a drastic decrease in the box office after the holiday boost in the middle of the week.

The prime reason for this cooling effect is the gigantic “Dhurandhar” wave a local movie uproar that has been ruling both single screens and multiplexes.

While the local viewers are turning to their own stories, the Navi saga is slowly losing its grip on the premium-format supremacy that it had during its first weekend.

Stagnating Earnings and the Quest for Stability

The movie, Pandora, notwithstanding its technical genius, the second Friday of the movie showed its earnings getting stuck which indicates that the audience’s reaction has not been as terrific as with Cameron’s past films.

The Rs 7.50 crore collection for the second Friday is a huge drop from the first Friday’s opening of Rs 19 crore, which indicates a decrease in the momentum of over 60% from one Friday to another. The film now has to count on a huge increase during the second Saturday and Sunday to reach the desired Rs 200 crore mark in India.

If there is no large recovery during the forthcoming New Year weekend, the “Fire and Ash” chapter might be the first in the franchise with a limited theatrical run.

