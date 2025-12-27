LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded its lowest India collection on Day 8 with ₹7.50 crore nett. Despite crossing ₹117 crore overall, the James Cameron film saw a sharp second-Friday drop, raising concerns over its box office momentum amid strong competition.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 27, 2025 09:13:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

The visual marvel of James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has stumbled into a difficult situation at the Indian box office, registering its biggest drop so far since the release. The sci-fi epic, on its eighth day, could only manage to collect Rs 7.50 crore net in total for all the languages, thus recording its lowest one-day collection ever.

You Might Be Interested In

The huge fall on the second Friday indicates that the movie is struggling to keep the audience with it, particularly as it faces not only the local blockbusters but also the general downturn of the post-Christmas excitement.

The movie has managed to pull in almost Rs 117 crores total India net so far, and therefore it is safe to claim that it has already crossed the hundred marks, but the sudden drop has cast doubts on its longevity in Indian cinemas where it has to fight against strong competitors.

You Might Be Interested In

Volatile Box Office Trends and Competitive Pressure

The theatrical path of this third part shows a wild box office pattern that is completely opposite to the “slow burn” triumph of the previous films. In contrast to The Way of Water, which was unshakeably stable all the way through, Fire and Ash experienced a drastic decrease in the box office after the holiday boost in the middle of the week. 

The prime reason for this cooling effect is the gigantic “Dhurandhar” wave a local movie uproar that has been ruling both single screens and multiplexes. 

While the local viewers are turning to their own stories, the Navi saga is slowly losing its grip on the premium-format supremacy that it had during its first weekend.

Stagnating Earnings and the Quest for Stability

The movie, Pandora, notwithstanding its technical genius, the second Friday of the movie showed its earnings getting stuck which indicates that the audience’s reaction has not been as terrific as with Cameron’s past films.

The Rs 7.50 crore collection for the second Friday is a huge drop from the first Friday’s opening of Rs 19 crore, which indicates a decrease in the momentum of over 60% from one Friday to another. The film now has to count on a huge increase during the second Saturday and Sunday to reach the desired Rs 200 crore mark in India.

If there is no large recovery during the forthcoming New Year weekend, the “Fire and Ash” chapter might be the first in the franchise with a limited theatrical run.

Also Read: Avatar: The Fire and Ash Box Office Day 7 Collection – James Cameron’s Epic Crosses ₹100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 9:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Starts Week Four Strong, Earns Rs 15 Crore, Smashes Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Stranger Things 5 Episode 8: Netflix Release Date And Streaming Details Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in “Sheeshe De Glass”

LATEST NEWS

History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

ISIS Holiday Attack Plot: Turkey Launches Massive Security Crackdown, Detains 115 Suspects Ahead of Christmas and New Year

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

Israel Makes Historic Move, Becomes First Country To Officially Recognise Somaliland

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

US Warns Of More Strikes Against ISIS In Nigeria: Pete Hegseth Says ‘More To Come’, Nigerian Minister Confirms ‘Joint Ongoing Operations’

Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kucha Rehman Area, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

QUICK LINKS