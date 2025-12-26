LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron's Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash saw a stunning 600% jump on Day 7, driven by Christmas holidays. The sci-fi epic crossed ₹100 crore in India within a week, showing strong metro occupancy and reaffirming Pandora’s box-office dominance.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Roars Past ₹100 Crore in India With Massive Day-7 Christmas Surge
Avatar: Fire and Ash Roars Past ₹100 Crore in India With Massive Day-7 Christmas Surge

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 26, 2025 08:56:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

The Indian box office has really been set on fire by the visual spectacle of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. After a week of struggling through a very competitive market, the sci-fi epic got a gigantic 600% increase in its seventh day, which was the day of the Christmas celebrations.

The holiday period acted as a great catalyst and led to the movie’s earnings in India exceeding the much-desired Rs 100 crore figure. No matter how strong the competition at the domestic level was, the charm of Pandora could not be resisted, and the director’s magic for immersive cinema that speaks loud and clear to the Indian public still holds.

Strategic Festive Momentum

The movie’s seventh-day performance has recorded a striking rise in audience numbers, which was mainly caused by the Christmas holidays. The midweek boost allowed the film to find the strength to continue when it could no longer be seen in the markets, where usually the high-budget Hollywood releases are the ones that are shown in the premium screens such as IMAX 3D.

In fact, the film earned about Rs 13.50 crore on Thursday, which is a substantial increase from the previous weekday lows. The resurgence alone led to the accumulation of the first week’s total to a whopping Rs 109.65 crore, thus making the movie the fastest Hollywood release of 2025 to hit the hundred million mark in India.

Pandora’s Sustained Dominance

Cameron’s third part has managed to do so by the help of its technical mastery to the fullest, even if there were already plenty of huge local blockbusters. The plot about the “Ash People” has been a very bold, powerful, and darker one so far and has successfully attracted interest from even the most unlikely groups.

The film has just completed its first week, and the statistics indicate that it has a very strong presence in big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, where the evening shows had packed houses up to 56.5%. Fire and Ash, having crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week, is now recognized as a blockbuster of the highest order and has thus secured a place for itself in the New Year profit circle.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash' Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can't Shake Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:56 AM IST
Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth
Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth
Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth
Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

QUICK LINKS