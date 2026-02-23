BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s ‘Boong’ Creates History With Big Win; Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Takes Best Film With 6 Awards- Full Winner List

BAFTA Awards 2026 Winner List: The 79th BAFTA Awards 2026 turned into a memorable night of global cinema, with India celebrating a historic milestone on the international stage. The Manipuri-language debut feature Boong scripted history by winning the Best Children and Family Film Award, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema at the prestigious British Academy ceremony.

The star-studded event, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, also saw Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another clinch the coveted Best Film honour.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London’s Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the BAFTA Awards 2026:

Outstanding British Film – Hamnet

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Leading Actor – Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Best Leading Actress – Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Film – One Battle After Another

Best Special Visual Effects – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Best Children’s and Family Film – Boong

Best Production Design – Frankenstein

Best Make Up & Hair – Frankenstein

Best Documentary – Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best British Short Film – This Is Endometriosis

Best British Short Animation – Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best Original Screenplay – Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Casting – I Swear

Best Editing – One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film – Zootropolis 2

Best Cinematography – One Battle After Another

Best Sound – F1

Best Original Score – Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Costume Design – Frankenstein

Best Film Not in the English Language – Sentimental Value

