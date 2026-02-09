Bandwaale OTT Release Date Out: Here’s When And Where To Watch Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey’s Musical Dramedy | Details Inside

Bandwaale: Prime Video has locked February 13 for the global premiere of its upcoming Hindi original series Bandwaale, a music-led coming-of-age drama starring Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey and Swanand Kirkire.

Set against the small-town backdrop of Ratlam, the series blends poetry, friendship and music to tell an intimate yet relatable story of self-discovery.

Story Rooted In Identity, Friendship And Music

Bandwaale follows Mariam, a young poet who begins posting her verses anonymously online while grappling with questions of identity, freedom and creative expression. Her journey unfolds alongside her closest companions, Robo and DJ Psycho, as the trio navigate life’s uncertainties through humour, friendship and shared artistic passion. Music becomes their emotional anchor, shaping both their bonds and personal growth.

Yashraj Mukhate Makes Long-Format Debut

Music plays a defining role in the series, with original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first foray into long-format storytelling as a composer. The soundtrack is designed to mirror the characters’ inner worlds, adding emotional depth to the narrative. The ensemble cast also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar and Sanjana Dipu in key roles.

Creator-Driven Musical Dramedy

Prime Video described Bandwaale as part of its focus on creator-led, rooted storytelling that reflects everyday realities with warmth and authenticity. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Akshat Verma and Tewari, the series is produced by OML Entertainment. Positioned as a musical dramedy, the show explores quiet courage, companionship and the transformative power of creative expression.

Bandwaale will stream worldwide on Prime Video starting February 13.

(Via Agency Inputs)

