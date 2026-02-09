LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing? Censor Board Refers Thalapathy's Film To Revising Panel After Court Battle

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing? Censor Board Refers Thalapathy’s Film To Revising Panel After Court Battle

Jana Nayagan heads to CBFC revising panel after court fight, raising hopes for Vijay’s final film release before politics.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 9, 2026 18:16:41 IST

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing? Censor Board Refers Thalapathy’s Film To Revising Panel After Court Battle

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan may finally be inching closer to a theatrical release after months of uncertainty and legal hurdles. The H. Vinoth directorial, which was originally slated to hit screens on January 9 ahead of Pongal, was stalled due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, a fresh development has reignited hope among fans.

According to reports, the film has been sent to the CBFC’s Revising Committee a move that could potentially clear the path for certification and release.

CBFC Refers Jana Nayagan To Revising Committee

Sources told India Today that Jana Nayagan was submitted to the Revising Committee on Monday, February 9. The decision comes amid an ongoing legal tussle between the makers, KVN Productions, and the censor board.

The film had earlier been referred to the Revising Committee following a complaint, which delayed its certification just days before its scheduled Pongal release. With the matter now formally placed before the panel, industry insiders believe the certification process may finally move forward.

Reports also suggest that if the Revising Committee grants the certificate, the producers may consider withdrawing their petition from the Madras High Court. However, KVN Productions has not issued any official statement yet.

How The Certification Row Reached The Courts

The controversy began when the CBFC informed the makers that the film would be reviewed by a Revising Committee after receiving a complaint. Challenging this decision, KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court.

A single-judge bench initially ruled in favour of the makers and directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate once the suggested changes were implemented. However, the CBFC appealed against this order, and a division bench stayed the directive on the same day.

The producers then approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court declined an urgent hearing and asked them to seek relief from the High Court. Subsequently, the High Court set aside the earlier order that had asked the board to grant certification.

On January 27, the division bench sent the matter back to the single judge for reconsideration. While a fresh verdict is awaited, the submission of the film to the Revising Committee marks a significant turning point.

Why Jana Nayagan Is So Crucial For Vijay And His Fans

Jana Nayagan holds emotional significance as it is billed as Vijay’s final film before he transitions into full-time politics. The film had generated massive buzz ahead of its Pongal release, with expectations of a record-breaking opening at the box office.

The delay not only disappointed fans but also reportedly placed financial strain on the producers due to stalled release plans and marketing investments.

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in April–May, the timing of the film’s release has also drawn attention, given Vijay’s political ambitions.

Star Cast And Expectations Around The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and others. The film is positioned as a politically charged drama, further amplifying public interest amid the ongoing certification controversy.

Hope Rekindled, But Official Word Awaited

While the development offers renewed optimism, there is still no official confirmation from KVN Productions regarding the status of certification or a new release date.

For now, all eyes are on the CBFC’s Revising Committee. If the panel clears the film, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan could finally make its long-awaited journey to theatres marking the end of an era for the superstar’s cinematic career.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 5:50 PM IST
Tags: Jana NayaganJana Nayagan CBFC rowJana Nayagan releasethalapathy-vijayVijay

QUICK LINKS