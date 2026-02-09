Meet Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya Agarwal’s Husband Who Owns Four Restaurants In Mumbai, In The Spotlight Amid Their Separation Rumours; Know His Net Worth

Reality show The 50 has been making headlines for multiple controversies, and the latest episode has pushed Divya Agarwal’s personal life into public discussion.

During an argument on the show, contestant Bhavya Singh made claims suggesting that Divya lives separately from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

The remarks have once again fuelled separation rumours, bringing Apurva a Mumbai-based restaurateur and entrepreneur into the spotlight.

Controversy on The 50 Triggers Personal Allegations

The situation unfolded after a disagreement between Divya Agarwal and Bhavya Singh during a task. What began as a minor issue escalated into personal remarks. Later, in a conversation with fellow contestants, Bhavya alleged that Divya lives separately from her husband and referred to past interactions with her during a podcast.

She also questioned Divya’s public image and achievements, making statements that quickly caught viewers’ attention and began trending on social media.

So far, neither Divya Agarwal nor Apurva Padgaonkar has publicly responded to the specific claims made during the show. However, the comments have reignited speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Who Is Apurva Padgaonkar?

Apurva Padgaonkar is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in Mumbai’s hospitality industry. With an engineering degree and an MBA, he chose to step into the restaurant business and gradually built a strong presence in the city’s food and nightlife space.

Owner of Four Restaurants in Mumbai

Apurva owns four popular restaurants across Mumbai. His ventures include Soy Street and The Tight Pub in Vashi, Lemon Leaf in Bandra, and Pot Pourri in Chembur, which he launched in October 2022.

These establishments have earned him recognition as a successful restaurateur. He is also known for conducting masterclasses that encourage women to explore their interests in cooking, art, and other creative fields.

Apurva Padgaonkar’s Net Worth

Through his hospitality ventures, Apurva Padgaonkar has reportedly accumulated considerable wealth. By 2025, Apurva Padgaonkar’s net worth is estimated to be nearly $5 million. He owns four eateries Soy Street, The Tiger Pub, Pot Pourri, and Lemon Leaf and is known for serving patrons high-quality, delectable food.

Why He Is in the Spotlight

While Apurva has largely stayed away from the entertainment spotlight compared to his celebrity wife, the recent episode of The 50 has brought his name into public conversation.

As separation rumours surrounding Divya Agarwal circulate once again, curiosity about Apurva Padgaonkar’s life, career, and background has grown.

For now, there has been no official clarification from the couple, leaving the matter open to speculation while Apurva continues to be recognised for his entrepreneurial achievements.

