LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, is among the most anticipated films of the year. Following the lukewarm reception to Sikandar, Salman Khan has reportedly dedicated himself fully to this ambitious war drama, raising expectations among fans.

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 14, 2026 13:02:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, is among the most anticipated films of the year. Following the lukewarm reception to Sikandar, Salman Khan has reportedly dedicated himself fully to this ambitious war drama, raising expectations among fans. 

The makers have already released the film’s teaser and its first track, Maatrubhumi. Now they have unveiled a romantic song titled Main Hoon, featuring Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. The track highlights the emotional side of a soldier’s life, portraying love and longing amid duty and sacrifice. 

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon song draws a poignant contrast between moments of celebration and the quiet ache of separation. Salman’s tender family scenes and Chitrangda’s composed strength bring alive the emotional depth of a soldier’s love story. Musically composed and directed by Ayaan Lall, the soulful track is rendered by Shreya Ghoshal and Lall.

You Might Be Interested In



The lyrics, penned by Ayaan and Shabbir Ahmed, poignantly reflect themes of sacrifice, love, and the silent resilience of those who wait. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, ‘Salman Khan keeps it fairly understated here not overly hyped, just a steady and composed presence. “Main Hoon” from Battle of Galwan is honestly okaish as a track, the originality stands out though. The composition by Ayaan Lall feels sincere Not a chartbuster, but it earns appreciation for staying authentic and trying something different.”

Second user wrote, “This track is pure fire! Shreya’s vocals hit, Chitrangda slays, and the beats? Next level!”

Third user said, “Shreya Ghoshal’s voice gives me goosebumps, Chitrangda slays every frame, and the beats are infectious!”

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Battle of Galwanbattle of galwan castBattle of Galwan main hoon songBattle of Galwan main hoon song reviewbattle of galwan release dateBattle of Galwan salman khanbattle of galwan trailerBattle of Galwan valentines daychitrangdavalentines-daywhere to watch Battle of Galwan main hoon song

RELATED News

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Drama Opens Decently, Valentine’s Weekend Surge Expected

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

LATEST NEWS

What is ELF? PM Modi Lands C-130J At Strategic Airstrip In Assam, Big Worry For Bangladesh, China As ₹100-Crore Emergency Runway Project Boosts IAF Strike Capabilities

The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI Panic – How Last Week’s Rollercoaster Sets The Stage For Monday’s Stock Market Moves

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, Best Batting & Bowling Records

Urban Voters Back Congress In Telangana Civic Polls; Governance Narrative Gains Momentum

Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’ Son Tarique Rahman Set To Lead Bangladesh – What Will Be His India Strategy As Attacks On Hindus Batter Ties

Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

India vs Pakistan Flashback: When Venkatesh Prasad Silenced Aamer Sohail With Iconic Revenge in 1996 World Cup

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted
Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted
Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted
Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

QUICK LINKS