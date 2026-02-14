Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, is among the most anticipated films of the year. Following the lukewarm reception to Sikandar, Salman Khan has reportedly dedicated himself fully to this ambitious war drama, raising expectations among fans.

The makers have already released the film’s teaser and its first track, Maatrubhumi. Now they have unveiled a romantic song titled Main Hoon, featuring Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. The track highlights the emotional side of a soldier’s life, portraying love and longing amid duty and sacrifice.

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon song draws a poignant contrast between moments of celebration and the quiet ache of separation. Salman’s tender family scenes and Chitrangda’s composed strength bring alive the emotional depth of a soldier’s love story. Musically composed and directed by Ayaan Lall, the soulful track is rendered by Shreya Ghoshal and Lall.







The lyrics, penned by Ayaan and Shabbir Ahmed, poignantly reflect themes of sacrifice, love, and the silent resilience of those who wait.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, ‘Salman Khan keeps it fairly understated here not overly hyped, just a steady and composed presence. “Main Hoon” from Battle of Galwan is honestly okaish as a track, the originality stands out though. The composition by Ayaan Lall feels sincere Not a chartbuster, but it earns appreciation for staying authentic and trying something different.”

Second user wrote, “This track is pure fire! Shreya’s vocals hit, Chitrangda slays, and the beats? Next level!”

Third user said, “Shreya Ghoshal’s voice gives me goosebumps, Chitrangda slays every frame, and the beats are infectious!”