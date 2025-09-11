LIVE TV
Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan
Home > Entertainment > Ben Affleck, Matt Damon starrer 'The Rip' teaser out, film to release on this date

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon starrer 'The Rip' teaser out, film to release on this date

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 08:46:03 IST

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon starrer 'The Rip' teaser out, film to release on this date

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together on screen in the upcoming Netflix action thriller ‘The Rip.’

The streaming giant released the teaser trailer on Wednesday evening, giving fans a first look at the intense story.

In the film, Damon plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars while Affleck takes on the role of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. Both are part of the Miami Police Department and during a raid on a stash house, the officers make an unexpected discovery: millions in cash. What follows is a test of loyalty and trust as greed and suspicion begin to tear the team apart.

The two-minute fourteen-second teaser shows tense exchanges between the two stars. In one scene, Damon asks, “Do you think I’m gonna jack this rip?” Affleck’s character replies sharply, “I don’t trust you right now, and that’s a fucking problem.”

 
 
 
 
 
The film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. Calle is seen in the trailer warning, “You should just take whatever money you want and walk away before this goes really bad for all of us.”

Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is inspired by true events. It will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Affleck and Damon are also producing the project under their company Artists Equity, alongside Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS