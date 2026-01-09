LIVE TV
‘Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Makes Big-Screen Debut: First Poster OUT, Release Date And Star Cast Revealed

Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain: One of India’s most loved television comedy shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is all set to entertain audiences on the big screen. The hugely popular sitcom is officially making its cinematic debut, marking a major milestone for the long-running franchise.

January 9, 2026 13:58:07 IST

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: One of India’s most loved television comedy shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is all set to entertain audiences on the big screen. The hugely popular sitcom is officially making its cinematic debut, marking a major milestone for the long-running franchise.

Film Titled ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run’

The upcoming film has been titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6, 2026. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans who have followed the show’s quirky humour and iconic characters for years.

Star Cast Gets A Power-Packed Boost

Adding to the buzz, the film brings together three popular entertainers from the Hindi heartland, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’. They will be seen joining the much-loved ensemble cast of the television series, promising fresh comic twists and larger-than-life moments.

Direction, Production And Studio Backing

The film is directed by Shashank Bali and jointly produced by Zee Cinema, Sanjay Kohli, and Binaiferr Kohli, the creative forces behind the original show’s success. The movie will see a worldwide theatrical release by Zee Studios, ensuring a wide reach across domestic and international markets.

With its established fan base, familiar characters, and a new cinematic canvas, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run is expected to deliver nostalgia-packed comedy with a fresh big-screen flavour.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:53 PM IST
