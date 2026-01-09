Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy: Netizens Flood Social Media With Mixed Reactions

Tara Sutaria: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and entrepreneur-actor Veer Pahariya, often described as one of the internet’s favourite celebrity couples, are reportedly no longer together. The news has taken fans by surprise, especially as the duo had made their relationship public only months ago. While neither has issued an official statement, fresh reports suggest the couple may have quietly gone their separate ways.

From Private Outings To Public Romance

According to media reports, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya began dating in early 2025. Speculation around their relationship grew after the two were spotted together on multiple private outings. Their visible chemistry soon made headlines, and by mid-2025, they appeared to have made their relationship official through public appearances.

The pair often drew attention for their affectionate moments at events and spoke openly about their bond in interviews.

AP Dhillon Concert Sparks Online Speculation

The breakup chatter intensified after a viral clip from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert surfaced on social media. During the event, Tara was seen sharing a brief on-stage moment with the singer, including a kiss on the cheek, which quickly became a talking point online.

Veer Pahariya, who was present at the concert, was captured reacting to the performance, and his expression sparked widespread speculation. The clip spread rapidly, with many netizens linking the moment to rumours of trouble in the relationship.

What Internet Reacts?

Another Bollywood breakup makes headlines. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are no longer together. It all sparked at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Tara on stage with hugs, kisses and dance. Veer in the audience looking uncomfortable, his clip went viral. Social media cried… pic.twitter.com/T8OsReQoCm — Bharatramsena (@Bharatramsena) January 9, 2026

Tara Sutaria openly kissed AP Dhillon in front of Veer Pahadiya at a concert Which has now led to the breakup of Veer Pahadiya and Tara Sutaria’s relationship. pic.twitter.com/dFKHVndhbJ — Sonusays (@IamSonu____) January 9, 2026

Netizens ne Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya ka breakup kara hi diya 😂#VeerPahariya #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/JUU7VZ19IG — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) January 9, 2026

Breaking Reports are circulating that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have parted ways. 😔 The couple was recently spotted together at AP Dhillon’s concert, but breakup rumours have surfaced shortly after.

No official confirmation from either side yet. What do you think happened?… pic.twitter.com/5bEIOk3QCL — Ramesh Chouhan (@Ramesh_Chouhan0) January 9, 2026

Clarifications, But Questions Remain

Soon after the video went viral, Tara dismissed the speculation, calling out false narratives and alleged paid publicity. Veer also clarified that his reaction was unrelated to the on-stage moment, stating it was in response to a different song during the concert.

Despite these explanations, reports now suggest that the couple has indeed parted ways, though no specific reason for the alleged breakup has been disclosed. As of now, neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed or denied the claims.

Looking Ahead

In earlier interviews, Veer had spoken fondly about their relationship, recalling their first date where he played the piano while Tara sang through the night, moments that fans often cited as proof of their strong connection.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her next big release, Toxic, co-starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. The recently unveiled first poster of the film has already generated positive buzz.

Until an official word comes from either side, the status of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship remains a subject of speculation.

