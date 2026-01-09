LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei film release Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

In a historic decision that has erupted the film industry and countless fans with excitement, the Madras High Court has stepped in to free the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s politically themed movie, Jana Nayagan, which was highly awaited

In a landmark ruling that has sent waves of joy through the film industry and millions of fans, the Madras High Court has intervened to secure the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political thriller, Jana Nayagan(Pc: X)
In a landmark ruling that has sent waves of joy through the film industry and millions of fans, the Madras High Court has intervened to secure the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political thriller, Jana Nayagan(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 9, 2026 11:42:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

In a historic decision that has erupted the film industry and countless fans with excitement, the Madras High Court has stepped in to free the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s politically themed movie, Jana Nayagan, which was highly awaited.

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Jan 9, 2026 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: film releasehome-hero-pos-2Jana Nayaganlandmark rulingmadras high courtTamil cinemathalapathy-vijay

RELATED News

Oscars 2025: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ And Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ Join Eligible Films For BEST PICTURE Race

Nora’s Barely-Covered Curves: Hot Style That Broke Rules

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Call It Quits After AP Dhillon Concert Drama? ‘Sky Force’ Actor’s Net Worth Revealed

The Raja Saab Review: Prabhas Shines in a Divisive Fantasy Horror Comedy, ‘Clap Worthy’ Climax

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma May Reunite on Screen After Divorce for Farah Khan’s Reality Show The 50

LATEST NEWS

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

Will Indian Stock Market Bounce Back? Nifty Drops 250+ Points, Sensex Plunges 780; Why Did Dalaal Street Crash On Thursday

Tara Sutaria’s Sultry Gown Glow-Up: A Masterclass in Fearless Glamour

‘PM Modi Didn’t Call Trump’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Claims ‘No Call’ Killed India-US Trade Deal- India Refuses To Praise Or Placate Trump?

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Shilpa’s Body-Baring Boldness: Fitness Queen’s Hottest Flex

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate
Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate
Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate
Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Gets Green Light For Release: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A Certificate

QUICK LINKS