Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

The worldwide admirers of “Thalapathy” Vijay were ready for a huge party this Friday, but the much-awaited political action drama, Jana Nayagan, will not be released in the movie theaters as planned.

The production company has publicly declared the delay just a week before the first screening in an unexpected move that has taken the entire film industry by surprise.

The postponement is very crucial because the film is popularly seen as Vijay’s “last movie” before he completely devotes himself to politics. Jana Nayagan, which was meant to be released on 9 January, has been postponed to a later date, which is awaited.

Jana Nayagan Censor Certificate Deadlock

The film’s release has been delayed mainly due to a complicated legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The producers at KVN Productions sent the film for review in mid-December and accepted 27 particular cuts for the sake of getting a U/A rating, but one of the examining committee members who disagreed with the decision lodged a complaint at the last moment.

The individual pointed out that the exact instances would most likely upset the believers, and the showing of the army was not liked at all. As a result, the head of the CBFC decided to forward the film to a “Revising Committee,” thus resulting in the complete halt of the issuing of the compulsory censorship certificate.

Theatrical distribution of the movie has been legally barred in the absence of this digital clearance, which has in turn caused the immediate cancellation of thousands of premiere shows across the globe.

Jana Nayagan Madras High Court Verdict

Desperate to breathe, the filmmakers got the Madras High Court to expedite the certification going through. The court during the severe hearings listened to arguments concerning the authenticity of a single member’s dissent over a majority recommendation.

Yet, the presiding judge, Justice P.T. Asha, held back the final order, suggesting it could be given on January 9, the very day of the film’s premiere. Such a scenario rendered a Friday release outright impossible, as the distributors and the digital service providers need time to send out the final “KDMs” (Key Delivery Messages) to the cinemas.

The producers, who were subjected to this judicial uncertainty, ultimately decided to let the release be postponed for an indefinite period to prevent any further confusion amongst the fans who had already paid a lot for black-market tickets and advance reservations.

