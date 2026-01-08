LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to a CBFC certification deadlock. A last-minute objection led to the film being sent to a Revising Committee, while the Madras High Court verdict timeline made the scheduled release impossible.

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Was Postponed at the Last Minute (Pc: X)
Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Was Postponed at the Last Minute (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 8, 2026 15:32:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

The worldwide admirers of “Thalapathy” Vijay were ready for a huge party this Friday, but the much-awaited political action drama, Jana Nayagan, will not be released in the movie theaters as planned.

You Might Be Interested In

The production company has publicly declared the delay just a week before the first screening in an unexpected move that has taken the entire film industry by surprise.

The postponement is very crucial because the film is popularly seen as Vijay’s “last movie” before he completely devotes himself to politics. Jana Nayagan, which was meant to be released on 9 January, has been postponed to a later date, which is awaited.

You Might Be Interested In

Jana Nayagan Censor Certificate Deadlock

The film’s release has been delayed mainly due to a complicated legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The producers at KVN Productions sent the film for review in mid-December and accepted 27 particular cuts for the sake of getting a U/A rating, but one of the examining committee members who disagreed with the decision lodged a complaint at the last moment.

The individual pointed out that the exact instances would most likely upset the believers, and the showing of the army was not liked at all. As a result, the head of the CBFC decided to forward the film to a “Revising Committee,” thus resulting in the complete halt of the issuing of the compulsory censorship certificate.

Theatrical distribution of the movie has been legally barred in the absence of this digital clearance, which has in turn caused the immediate cancellation of thousands of premiere shows across the globe.

Jana Nayagan Madras High Court Verdict

Desperate to breathe, the filmmakers got the Madras High Court to expedite the certification going through. The court during the severe hearings listened to arguments concerning the authenticity of a single member’s dissent over a majority recommendation.

Yet, the presiding judge, Justice P.T. Asha, held back the final order, suggesting it could be given on January 9, the very day of the film’s premiere. Such a scenario rendered a Friday release outright impossible, as the distributors and the digital service providers need time to send out the final “KDMs” (Key Delivery Messages) to the cinemas.

The producers, who were subjected to this judicial uncertainty, ultimately decided to let the release be postponed for an indefinite period to prevent any further confusion amongst the fans who had already paid a lot for black-market tickets and advance reservations.

Also Read: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash as Raya Promises Explosive Action and Edge-of-Seat Thrills in Upcoming High-Octane Thriller | Watch

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CBFC issuehome-hero-pos-7Jana Nayagan delayJana Nayagan release postponedvijay last film

RELATED News

Did Shatrughan Sinha Rekindle Old Memories With Reena Roy Through A Birthday Wish? Actor Once Publicly Admitted Cheating On His Wife With Her

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan Reunite After Years As Bhooth Bangla Locks THIS Date For Grand Release

‘Indians Better Than White People’? Andrew Tate Sparks Racism Storm, Controversial Influencer’s Viral Rant Sets Social Media on Fire

5 Naughty Flicks You Dare Not Watch with Mom-Dad

LATEST NEWS

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Shocking Video: Iranian Cop Shot Dead After Car Chase Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests As Violence Escalates | Watch

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip RELEASED: Check Direct Link, Steps, And Other Important Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Budget 2026: Customs Duty Slabs May Be Cut To Five Or Six; Here’s What You Need To Know

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…
Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…
Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…
Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

QUICK LINKS