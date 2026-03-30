Bhole Baba Paar Karega: When And Where To Watch Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s Serial Who Passed Away During The Shoot- Check OTT Platform, Timing, Cast And Plot- All You Need To Know

The Star Jalsha serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega has become one of the most talked-about shows in Bengali television, transitioning through a major creative revamp and, more recently, facing a profound real-life tragedy.

The Storyline: A Journey of Two Phases

The show initially launched on September 15, 2025, as a unique musical drama.

The Launch Plot: The story began with Jheel, a fierce and talented underground rapper from the slums. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is forced into a marriage with Dr. Ujaan, a compassionate man from a wealthy background. The plot centered on Jheel using her rap music as a weapon to fight class divide and oppression within elite society.

The 2026 Revamp: In February 2026, the show underwent a significant shift in tone and narrative, inspired by the Hindi serial Ishaani. The new storyline follows Queen, a woman married to a man who has lost his faith in love. The drama intensifies when Queen’s former partner re-enters her life, forcing her to navigate old wounds and seek solace in her spiritual faith.

The Cast: Leading Faces

The series has featured some of the biggest names in the Bengali industry:

Madhumita Sarcar: Originally played the lead role of Jheel.

Neel Bhattacharya: Portrayed the initial male lead, Dr. Ujaan.

Sweta Mishra: Took over the lead role as Queen during the February 2026 revamp.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: Joined as the lead during the revamp phase.

Supporting Cast: Includes Siddharth Sen and Shinjinee Chakraborty (who replaced Piyali Das as the sister character, Mili).

Recent Tragedy and Industry Shock

In March 2026, the show was struck by a devastating loss. Lead actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away following a tragic drowning accident at Talsari Beach in Odisha during a scheduled shoot. The 43-year-old actor was rushed to Digha Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The industry and fans alike have been in mourning, with many colleagues sharing their final memories from the set of the show.

Where to Watch

Channel: Star Jalsha

Current Airtime: 10:30 PM (shifted from its original 5:30 PM slot)

Streaming OTT Platform: Available on JioHotstar for digital viewers.

The future of the show remains a point of discussion among fans as the production grapples with the sudden loss of its leading man.

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