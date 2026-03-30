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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Priyanka Sarkar addressed the heartbreaking loss through an Instagram statement, requesting privacy during this deeply difficult time.

Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise (Photo: IG)
Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 30, 2026 11:58:47 IST

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Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Priyanka Sarkar, born on December 31, 1990, is a well-known Indian actress who primarily works in Bengali films and television. She rose to fame with her breakthrough performance in Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. As of March 2026, she has been in the public eye following the sudden and tragic demise of her husband, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

Some events unfold with such abruptness and weight that they leave everyone stunned. What began as a routine working day for a respected actor has now shaken the entire industry, as colleagues and fans struggle to come to terms with an unexpected loss.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday, March 29, after an accidental drowning at Talsari in Digha, located near the Odisha–West Bengal border. He was 43. The actor had been at the coastal location for the shoot of a Bengali television project, with filming for a serial titled Bhole Baba Par Karega underway since the morning.

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As per initial reports, the incident occurred shortly after filming wrapped up in the afternoon. Banerjee is said to have entered the sea alone following pack-up, but soon went missing, sparking panic among members of the production team present at the site.

Crew members and technicians immediately initiated a search and managed to pull him out of the water. He was rushed to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, situated approximately 10–12 kilometres from Talsari Beach. Doctors later declared him dead at 6:10 PM, with preliminary findings indicating drowning as the cause.

Wife Shares First Statement

Priyanka Sarkar addressed the heartbreaking loss through an Instagram statement, requesting privacy during this deeply difficult time.She wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy.”

She further added, “There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time,” she added.

The couple’s love story

Banerjee’s personal life, especially his relationship with Priyanka Sarkar, had often drawn public attention. The two first met during the filming of Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, where their on-screen pairing blossomed into a real-life romance. They tied the knot in 2010.

After several years together, the couple separated in 2017, with Priyanka filing for divorce in 2018. They share a son, Sohoj, who was born on December 9, 2013.

In a surprising turn of events, the two chose to reconcile in 2023, withdrawing their divorce petition and rebuilding their relationship away from the public spotlight.

ALSO READ:  Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1400 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’
Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’
Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’
Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

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