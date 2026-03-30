Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1400 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Ranveer Singh’s action saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge is rewriting box office history. In just 11 days, the film has amassed an impressive domestic gross of ₹1,011.95 crore, with a net collection of ₹846.47 crore.

Internationally, the momentum remains strong. On Day 11 alone, the film earned ₹25 crore overseas, pushing its total international gross to ₹350 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The film witnessed a solid performance on its second Sunday, collecting ₹68.10 crore in India—slightly surpassing its Saturday earnings.

It initially released across 21,633 screens in India on March 19, which later adjusted to 19,270 shows by Sunday (March 29). Of the Sunday collections, the Hindi version contributed ₹63 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹3 crore.

Capitalising on the extended opening weekend, the film kickstarted its journey with ₹102.55 crore on day one. This was followed by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and a jump to ₹113 crore on March 21. On March 22, with wide screen allocation, it collected ₹114.85 crore. However, as expected, collections dipped to ₹65 crore on the first Monday (March 23). Through the weekdays, the film maintained a steady run, earning between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore daily before picking up again over the weekend.

Taran Adarsh’s Verdict

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film’s remarkable achievement overseas, noting that it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the North American market.

In his post on X, he wrote that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created history across the USA and Canada by breaking a nine-year record and emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in the region, calling it the “new emperor” of the North American box office.

A Blockbuster Sequel Making Waves

The much-anticipated sequel has finally arrived in theatres to massive fanfare, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about spy thrillers of the year. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and packed screenings, the film has sustained its dominance at the box office.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel builds on the success of its predecessor, which reportedly nears ₹1400 crore worldwide. With its soaring popularity, audiences are already eagerly awaiting its digital release.

Plot: A Darker, More Intense Mission

Set after the events of the first film, the story follows undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. As he dives deeper into Karachi’s criminal underworld, he infiltrates terror networks, navigates Lyari’s gang conflicts, and faces constant betrayal while attempting to dismantle a network behind major attacks on India.

The sequel also explores the emotional and psychological burden of living a double life. Years of secrecy begin to take a toll on his relationships and mental well-being, adding depth to the high-stakes narrative. As the plot unfolds, Hamza comes face-to-face with a powerful mastermind orchestrating a global threat, leading to a gripping and explosive climax.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a stellar ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, among others.

Director Aditya Dhar returns to helm the sequel, delivering a film that is grander in scale, richer in storytelling, and more intense in action, effectively concluding the duology on a high note.

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