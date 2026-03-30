Did Malaika Arora Make It Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta? Duo Seen In Marwar, Offering Prayers At Adinath Jain Temple In Narlai; Moment Quickly Goes Viral | WATCH

A quiet temple visit in Rajasthan has suddenly put Malaika Arora back in the spotlight. The actor was recently seen at the Adinath Jain Temple in Narlai village of Pali district, accompanied by Harsh Mehta, sparking fresh chatter around their rumoured relationship.

Temple Visit Turns Into Public Moment

Malaika arrived at the scenic temple around noon, but her visit didn’t remain low-key for long. As news of her presence spread among locals and devotees, a crowd quickly gathered at the premises.

Despite the attention, Malaika and Harsh appeared at ease. They interacted with fans, smiled for selfies, and acknowledged those who had gathered to see them. Photos and videos from the visit soon made their way online, turning the moment viral.

Simple Style, Spiritual Stop

Dressed in a white kurti paired with matching trousers, Malaika kept her look understated. With her hair tied in a neat bun, she participated in rituals and offered prayers to Lord Adinath. Harsh Mehta stayed by her side throughout the visit.

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As the crowd grew, local authorities stepped in to maintain order and ensure the temple environment remained undisturbed. According to the sources say Malaika is currently spending time in the Marwar region and is staying at a heritage property in Narlai.

Dating Rumours Back In Focus

The sighting has once again brought attention to Malaika’s personal life. She has been linked to Mumbai-based businessman Harsh Mehta for some time now, with reports earlier suggesting the two spent Valentine’s week together in Italy.

Speculation had also intensified after they were seen at a concert in Mumbai, where their presence together caught attention. However, neither Malaika nor Harsh has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Reacting to frequent rumours, Malaika had earlier said in an interview that such speculation can be “irritating,” though she chooses not to take it seriously and often laughs it off. While the buzz continues, the actor seems focused on enjoying her time away, even as her latest appearance keeps social media talking.

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