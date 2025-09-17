Bigg Boss 19 Day 24 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha – Amaal Malik Prank Turns Ugly, Nominations Heat Up, Drama Peaks In Explosive Episode
Bigg Boss 19 Day 24 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha – Amaal Malik Prank Turns Ugly, Nominations Heat Up, Drama Peaks In Explosive Episode

Bigg Boss 19 Day 24 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha – Amaal Malik Prank Turns Ugly, Nominations Heat Up, Drama Peaks In Explosive Episode

Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik’s prank backfires, leading to major fights, fainting drama, and heated arguments in Bigg Boss 19. With Abhishek Bajaj furious and house divided, nominations add more tension as Nehal, Ashnoor, Baseer, Abhishek, and Pranit land in danger this week

Drama peaks as Shehbaz-Amaal prank turns ugly, house erupts, and nominations shake alliances in Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 10:10:43 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house, whose dynamics are volatile, went out of control following an otherwise innocent prank by Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik taking an ugly turn. In their attempt to bring on a bit of drama and entertainment, the two resolved to conceal the key household things, such as kitchen staples such as salt and sugar and personal belongings of other contestants. What they thought was a harmless joke quickly became a full-scale problem, and housemates such as Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand lost their temper.

The aftermath of the prank was compounded when Neelam Giri who was under the stress of the situation nearly fainted. This unveiling of the plotters of the prank resulted in an immense outburst with a number of the housemates insisting that the duo be punished, particularly after Shahbaz acknowledged his role in the plot.

Bigg Boss Tense House Dynamics and Prank Aftermath

The mood in the house was not the most favorable, and the trick just poured fuel to the blaze. The hunt of lost things that appeared to be initially a secret activity, became a full-scale fight. Abhishek Bajaj specifically was outraged by the fact that some basic food stuffs were messed with. The house was literally split and there are those contestants who defended the prank as being part of the game and those who denounced it as reckless and inhumane.

The event has shown the changing of alliances and the increasing hatred between the competitors, especially Shehbaz and Abhishek, who were having a heated argument. The stunt revealed the simmering situations, and it was a good idea to show that the smallest thing can cause significant consequences in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Nomination Drama

To further complicate the day was the nomination task that was around every week and involved twists and turns of its own. Rather than nominating contestants, Bigg Boss requested the contestants to give two names of the housemates they wanted to evict. This was the brilliant twist that put the contestants in the corner where they were required to give out their loyalties. This nomination exercise continued to escalate the tension even further as contestants who did not get any votes were spared and those who did not expect to be receiving the votes were surprised at the situation.

Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More were the victims of the chopping block this week and they were in danger of being eliminated. The nomination process, along with the previous prank debacle, has predetermined a dramatic and unpredictable week of the future.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

