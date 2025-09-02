Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

The Bigg Boss 19 house has been the site of many dramas, however the most recent argument between contestants Farhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand has taken a very personal turn.

What began as a dispute, quickly got out of control, as Farhana was not only assaulting the professional career of Kunickaa, but also brutally engaged her and her family and children.

Kunickaa Unraveling the ‘Flop Actor’

The feud began because Kunickaa confronted Farhana over a trivial matter. Farhana in an angry reaction called Kunickaa a flop actor and mocked her career path. This was only the start of an ugly exchange between Kunickaa and her professional identity.

You are calling me names, flop captain, flop lawyer, flop person, flop actor… I doubt you don’t feel aapke bacchon ko bhi dhukh horaha, aapko aise dekh kar. National television par humari mamaa kya kar rahi hai. You are naming names, when I begin to speak aap do kaudi ki hoke reh jaaoge…

The expression is made with ill intent, and it shows the growing aggressiveness and disrespect amongst certain contestants. It was an argument that turned into a personal, emotional attack on Kunickaa, as well as his personal feelings of accomplishment and success in the field.

Kunickaa Family and Children as Collateral Damage

Things got out of hand when Farhana took a drastic step of involving the family and children of Kunickaa in the dispute. And her remarks were not only nasty, but unnecessary. Drags the innocent members of the family into a personal battle is a new low in the Bigg Boss house. Not only has the incident broken the fundamental principles of human decency, but it has also revealed the sadistic aspect of the personality of Farhana.

It is a very upsetting and disturbing development since family is being used as a weapon in a reality TV show fight; it is something that has never been done before, and something that wonders what limits the morale of the show. Kunickaa is clearly shaken by the incident, and the housemates are in a state of shock, as they struggle to come to terms with the consequences of this brutal and unjustified assault.

