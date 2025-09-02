LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocking fight as Farhana Bhatt attacked Kunickaa Sadanand, mocking her career and dragging her family and children into the dispute. The explosive argument has left housemates and viewers stunned, questioning the moral boundaries of reality TV

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 2, 2025 14:40:20 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house has been the site of many dramas, however the most recent argument between contestants Farhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand has taken a very personal turn.

What began as a dispute, quickly got out of control, as Farhana was not only assaulting the professional career of Kunickaa, but also brutally engaged her and her family and children. 

Kunickaa Unraveling the ‘Flop Actor’ 

The feud began because Kunickaa confronted Farhana over a trivial matter. Farhana in an angry reaction called Kunickaa a flop actor and mocked her career path. This was only the start of an ugly exchange between Kunickaa and her professional identity.

You are calling me names, flop captain, flop lawyer, flop person, flop actor… I doubt you don’t feel aapke bacchon ko bhi dhukh horaha, aapko aise dekh kar. National television par humari mamaa kya kar rahi hai. You are naming names, when I begin to speak aap do kaudi ki hoke reh jaaoge…

The expression is made with ill intent, and it shows the growing aggressiveness and disrespect amongst certain contestants. It was an argument that turned into a personal, emotional attack on Kunickaa, as well as his personal feelings of accomplishment and success in the field.

Kunickaa Family and Children as Collateral Damage

Things got out of hand when Farhana took a drastic step of involving the family and children of Kunickaa in the dispute. And her remarks were not only nasty, but unnecessary. Drags the innocent members of the family into a personal battle is a new low in the Bigg Boss house. Not only has the incident broken the fundamental principles of human decency, but it has also revealed the sadistic aspect of the personality of Farhana.

It is a very upsetting and disturbing development since family is being used as a weapon in a reality TV show fight; it is something that has never been done before, and something that wonders what limits the morale of the show. Kunickaa is clearly shaken by the incident, and the housemates are in a state of shock, as they struggle to come to terms with the consequences of this brutal and unjustified assault.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: Farhana–Baseer Clash Turns Physical, Neelam’s Emotional Breakdown Stuns All

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Farhana BhattKunickaa Sadanand

RELATED News

Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Anupam Kher Faces Trolls Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Netizens Question His No VIP Arrangement Claim
Meet the Artist Who Creates Art You Can’t See Or Touch, Yet Sells It For Millions
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand, Drags Family, Says, ‘Aap Do Kaudi Ki….’

QUICK LINKS