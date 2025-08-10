LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19: Is Himanshi Narwal Joining Salman Khan's Show After Pahalgam Tragedy? Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss 19 is definitely spinning up its usual gossip and drama before the show starts. There are strong rumours that Himanshi Narwal, whose husband died in the unfortunate Pahalgam terror attack, would be joining Salman Khan for his show. Will she participate or snub the spotlight?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 14:05:15 IST

Bigg Boss is slated to start its 19th season on Colors TV on August 24, 2025. And as expected, all the excitement is pretty much high from fans equally wanting to know the contestants for this season. The names doing the rounds include Himanshi Narwal, whose husband, Navy officer Vinay Narwal, was killed in a terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Kashmir. According to the reports, the makers want to caste her in this reality show because of her emotional story to connect with the viewers. But what’s the ground reality?

Pahalgam Attack: The Tragic Past of Himanshi Narwal

It was actually after the Pahalgam terror attack that the public came to know about Himanshi, her husband, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was shot dead during their honeymoon. The Baisaran Valley shooting killed 26 people, shocking the entire nation. Viral images of Himanshi grieving at her husband’s body really brought her story out into the open.

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and her former college mate, mentioned their past closeness in a vlog, further personalizing the public persona. More or less all things considered, her demand for community harmony after the tragedy is an example of her resilience, making her strong reality television material.

Controversy About Himanshi Narwal’s Possible Participation

The news feed by Telly Chakkar regarding Himanshi’s inclusion has stirred controversy on many corners online. Many people criticise the Bigg Boss makers for apparently thrashing her grief for TRPs, while some users have called the whole dig as “disgusting” and “exploitation of trauma for TRPs” in a Reddit thread.

Some place this under the caution that she may be heckled if her personality does not connect with the audience, overshadowing her tragic story. On the flip side, others will tell you that she has the option and can choose to refuse. There are social media posts claiming that she has not even been contacted. Such claims add to the ambiguity.

What’s Next for Bigg Boss 19? 

The premiere of the show is very close to us and the theme of this season, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” has audience hooked.  Along with Himanshi, there are other rumoured contestants too in a long list, including Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. If Himanshi joins the house, she could stand out due to her story, but the ethical debate on whether she should be cast will probably continue perennially.

Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Spending Almost Rs 3 Lakh On Transformation: Mere Sar Par Chaar Hi Baal Bache Hein

