Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama Falling For A Married Gaurav Khanna? Model Gives A Clever Hint, 'I Want A Husband Like…'

Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama Falling For A Married Gaurav Khanna? Model Gives A Clever Hint, ‘I Want A Husband Like…’

In Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama revealed her admiration for Gaurav Khanna, calling him her ideal husband. Her heartfelt confession highlights Khanna’s reel-to-real appeal as Anuj Kapadia and reflects modern relationship goals that value respect, support, and equality

Nehal Chudasama dreams of a husband like Gaurav Khanna on Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)
Nehal Chudasama dreams of a husband like Gaurav Khanna on Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 13:43:54 IST

A recent episode of the Bigg Boss 19 show featured a very emotional and quite startling confession of contestant Nehal Chudasama. In an open talk with other housemates, the former beauty queen said that she admired actor Gaurav Khanna, recognized throughout the country as Anuj Kapadia in a favorite television drama. Nehal claiming, I want a husband like Gaurav Khanna has moved many audiences believing that they need to find someone who possesses the same qualities that Khanna has on screen and off screen.

This on-air announcement has added another layer to her character on the show, rather than the normal competition and drama, it reveals to us a more vulnerable and personal part of her. Her lyrics reflect the desire of a modern woman that her man not only be successful but also nice and helpful and down-to-earth, something that is fresh air in the glamorous world of celebrity.

Gaurav Khanna’s Reel-to-Real Appeal

The fact that Nehal admires Gaurav Khanna is a measure of how strong a relationship can be between the character of an actor and the person. The character of the husband, Anuj Kapadia, played by Khanna, is depicted as the ideal husband in every way; a man who is in love with his wife, who is very loyal and who supports her in her dreams.

This character has become a new standard character of male lead in Indian television that breaks the patriarchal or dominating character of the male lead. In addition to playing this role, the public perception of Khanna as a dutiful husband to his wife, Akanksha Chamola, further reinforces his persona as a role model.

Defining Modern Relationship Goals

When Nehal made this statement, he was actually summing up the changing definition of relationship goals in the modern day. The need to find a husband who is like Gaurav Khanna, is an indicator that the traditional expectations have changed to something more progressive. 

This new paradigm appreciates emotional congruence, respect and common values. It is being with someone who will facilitate your success, celebrate your individuality, and be with you in good times and bad.

This discussion is put in the limelight by the fact that Nehal has discussed this publicly in a reality show such as Bigg Boss and it makes one wonder what really matters in a relationship.  Her sincerity has rendered her close to so many people who also have the same dream of having a fulfilling and respectful relationship.

