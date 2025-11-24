Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After Pressing Stamp On Her Mouth, Amaal Mallik Shouts in Shock

Bigg Boss 19 often delivers high-voltage drama, and the latest episode was no exception. Tensions inside the house reached a breaking point when Malti Chahar slapped fellow contestant Tanya Mittal after Tanya pressed a stamp on Malti’s mouth during the nomination task.

The new promo shows the shocking incident that left other contestants stunned, with several rushing to intervene as chaos erupted. Fans on social media were quick to react, calling it one of the shocking incidents of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 19.

Waapas aaya nominations ka pressure, aur gharwaale lag gaye ek dusre ko target karne mein. Dekhte hai kaun hoga nominate! 🙄 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. pic.twitter.com/oFtZZplNQz — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 23, 2025







Did Malti slap Tanya Mittal?

In the new promo shared by Bigg Boss 19 makers, Tanya Mittal is seen pressing a ‘nominated’ stamp directly onto Malti’s lips, which agitated Malti, and she responded by slapping Tanya during the nomination task. The chaos erupted in the house with Amaal Mallik started screaming at Tanya in shock, and telling her that what she did was completely wrong.

Which Contestants Are Nominated This Week?

According to media reports, following the nomination task, all remaining contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are nominated for the upcoming week, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar.