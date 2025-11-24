LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After Pressing Stamp On Her Mouth, Amaal Mallik Shouts in Shock

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After Pressing Stamp On Her Mouth, Amaal Mallik Shouts in Shock

Bigg Boss 19 often delivers high-voltage drama, and the latest episode was no exception. Tensions inside the house reached a breaking point when Malti Chahar slapped fellow contestant Tanya Mittal after Tanya pressed a stamp on Malti’s mouth during the nomination task.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 06:15:48 IST

Bigg Boss 19 often delivers high-voltage drama, and the latest episode was no exception. Tensions inside the house reached a breaking point when Malti Chahar slapped fellow contestant Tanya Mittal after Tanya pressed a stamp on Malti’s mouth during the nomination task. 

The new promo shows the shocking incident that left other contestants stunned, with several rushing to intervene as chaos erupted. Fans on social media were quick to react, calling it one of the shocking incidents of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 19. 



Did Malti slap Tanya Mittal? 

In the new promo shared by Bigg Boss 19 makers, Tanya Mittal is seen pressing a ‘nominated’ stamp directly onto Malti’s lips, which agitated Malti, and she responded by slapping Tanya during the nomination task. The chaos erupted in the house with Amaal Mallik started screaming at Tanya in shock, and telling her that what she did was completely wrong. 

Which Contestants Are Nominated This Week?

According to media reports, following the nomination task, all remaining contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are nominated for the upcoming week, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar. 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 6:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS