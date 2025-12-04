LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? 'She Ruled BB 19', Says Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Says Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

Bigg Boss 19 heads toward its grand finale, but controversy erupts as Malti Chahar is evicted mid-week. Though makers claim her exit is based on audience votes, a new promo has fuelled rumours of bias and questioned whether Malti truly received the lowest votes before the finale.

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Evicted (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 4, 2025 21:48:40 IST

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Says Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

The Bigg Boss 19 is nearly coming to an end, where the finalists have already been determined. So much to the point that the fans of the BB19 show are excited with only three days to the grand finale of the show that was hosted by Salman Khan.

The show is in the final part before the finale, the final extermination of BB19. Since the finale has been planned over the weekend, the eviction will be held in the middle of the week, and the one, whose dream of being a trophy-winner will be broken is Malti Chahar, a sister of Indian cricketer, Deepak Chahar.

The departure of Malti was meant to be conducted through voting; but a new deleting move by the showmakers on the latest promo stimulated rumours that she was being biased.

Did Malti Chahar lose her job due to lowest vote?

The eviction of Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19 was allegedly done on the basis of the votes of the audience. But according to the BB19 ritual, there was an in-house job to be done to know the name of the evicted contestant.

There were reports of insiders who indicated, that the audience voting pattern put Malti and Amaal in the bottom two. In case of the special task, all the contestants had to meet in the activity area. They were requested to insert their photographs in a fire pit. When the picture of Malti was put in the flame allegedly became very bright red, which indicated her killing and the end of her journey just prior to the big finale.

Why do the fans believe that the decision of eliminating Malti Chahar was unjustified by the showmakers?

Numerous audience members found the eviction of Malti Chahar to be unjust and a move that relied on the will of the show makers other than the audience vote. The hype was generated when a few of her fans alleged that she was the top of the popularity poll during the week.

The unjust accusations started to gain traction when one of the promotions about the big finale announcement of the show, Bigg Boss 19, was shared on the official Instagram account of the show. The video that had only five contestants Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal was first released by the makers of the show. Malti Chahar did not feature in this clip conspicuously.

As soon as Malti did not feature on the promo, her fans started to theorize that she was voted off, which caused a massive social media outburst and led to the claim that the show was fixed or staged.

Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale

It is interesting to note that the voting lines were open until Tuesday (December 2, 2025) morning, and the following day, on December 3, 2025, was the day of eviction. 

The creators responded to the online outcry about the removal of Malti in the video clip by allegedly removing the original promo, and releasing a new one with her in it, which once again confounded and debated whether Malti had been removed or not.

Finally, the buzz on social media and live feed reports were true in confirming that Malti Chahar was actually killed in a mid week eviction mission, which led to the first leaked promo being an unwanted confirmation of her departure and the final 5 contestants.

The fans of Malti claimed that the vlw vote was a pretext of the shwomakers to hand her over unfairly because of her soaring fast popularity, and would result in their losing their predetermined top 2. 

It was alleged that Makers feared that Malti Chahar would receive massive support during finale and will win in voting by a very large margin.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Says Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

QUICK LINKS