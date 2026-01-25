‘Black Swan’ Fame Natalie Portman Takes A Dig At Academy Over Snubbing Women-Directed Films At Oscars, Says ‘Not Getting Accolades’

Natalie Portman: Actor Natalie Portman has criticised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for overlooking films directed by women in this year’s Oscar nominations. She made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Sundance Film Festival, just days after the nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards were announced.

Portman said many of the strongest films she watched over the past year were made by women but failed to receive recognition at major awards shows.

“Extraordinary Films Not Getting Their Due”

Speaking at Sundance, Portman pointed to several women-directed films she believes were unfairly ignored. “So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women. You see the barriers at every level when so many are not recognised at awards time,” she said, according to Variety.

She specifically named Sorry Baby, Left-Handed Girl, Hedda, and The Testament of Ann Lee, describing them as standout films that resonated with audiences but did not receive the accolades she felt they deserved.

Women Directors Largely Missing From Nominations

At the Oscar nominations announcement, only a limited number of women-led projects made a mark. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet emerged as an exception, earning eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. However, several other films directed by women were shut out entirely, according to Variety.

The nominations were unveiled on January 22, with Michael B Jordan’s Sinners leading the field with a record 16 nods. Other major contenders included One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Frankenstein.

Portman At Sundance With The Gallerist

Portman was attending Sundance for the world premiere of her upcoming film The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan. The film stars Portman alongside Jenna Ortega and follows a struggling art dealer who becomes entangled in a dark scheme involving the sale of a dead body at Art Basel Miami.

The acting categories at this year’s Oscars also drew attention, with Timothée Chalamet becoming the youngest man to earn three Best Actor nominations. He is competing against Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

International cinema continued to perform strongly, while the Animated Feature category featured big titles such as Zootopia 2 and Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Portman’s comments have added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate over gender representation and recognition within the film industry’s most prestigious awards.

(Via Agency Inputs)

