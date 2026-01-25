Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection Day 2: Vignesh Karthick’s Social Drama Sees Massive 3x Growth, Telugu Movie Earns Rs 24 Lakh After Slow Opening

Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection Day 2: Hotspot 2 Much witnessed a noticeable turnaround at the box office on its second day after a dull start in theatres. The Vignesh Karthick-directed social drama, which opened to modest numbers on Friday, showed strong growth on Saturday by tripling its Day 1 collection.

Despite facing stiff competition and mixed critical reviews, the film managed to earn Rs 24 Lakh on Day 2, signalling an upward trend for the Telugu release after a slow opening.

Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection

According to the Sacnik report, Hotspot 2 Much has collected a total worldwide gross of Rs 0.36 crore so far, with Tamil Nadu contributing the bulk of the earnings. The film earned Rs 24 lakh on its second day, marking a threefold increase from its Day 1 collection of just Rs 8 lakh.

Although the sequel has largely been overshadowed by the re-release of Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha and received mixed reviews from critics, it still managed to register a noticeable jump at the box office.

About Hotspot 2 Much

Hotspot 2 Much is a social drama that unfolds through three separate stories, unlike the four narratives in the first part. Each segment focuses on a specific social or cultural issue, touching upon topics such as toxic fun culture, blind hero worship, and the right to dres sfreely. Societal pressure and the freedom to love.

With its bold treatment and provocative moments designed to spark conversation, the film received a mixed response from audiences upon its release.

Hotspot 2 Much Cast

Hot Spot 2 Much boasts an ensemble cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Baaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar, Aadhitya Baaskar, Bhavani Sre, Brigida Saga, Sanjana Tiwari, among others.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul, while the music is composed by Satish Raghunathan, with editing by Muthayan U. Staying true to the spirit of its predecessor, the sequel continues to explore social themes, presenting them in a straightforward yet impactful manner.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Rani Mukerji’s Action Thriller