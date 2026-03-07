BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teases Bollywood Debut; Fans Urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali And SS Rajamouli To Cast Her, Is A Big Indian Film Coming?

The Hallyu wave from South Korea has arrived in India because Jisoo from BLACKPINK expressed her desire to work in Bollywood movies.

Jisoo and her co-star Seo In-guk revealed their interest in an AI-based Hindi love story when they did press work for her new Netflix film, Boyfriend on Demand.

Her enthusiastic “We’ll be there” sparked an immediate firestorm across social media, which showed a possible connection between K-pop fame and Mumbai’s cinematic world.

Cinematic Visionaries

Fans have quickly created a detailed plan that shows how Jisoo should make her first appearance in India through her work with famous directors who create visually stunning films.

The online community shows strong support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the ideal collaborator because his “super elegance” style matches Jisoo’s sophisticated screen presence.

The enormous storytelling capacity of SS Rajamouli’s work has led fans to imagine him performing in an intense historical drama.

Indian netizens believe that her sophisticated acting skills, which won her the Outstanding Korean Actress award for Snowdrop, will enable her to adapt to the ambitious world-building style used by major filmmakers.

Acting Versatility

Jisoo’s evolution from global idol status to her current role as an actress in serious dramatic roles shows her ability to perform different types of acting through her growing body of work.

Her upcoming projects in 2025, which include the zombie thriller Newtopia and the cinematic epic Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, show her desire to explore different film genres.

The character Seo Mi-rae, which she plays in Boyfriend on Demand, demonstrates her ability to express deep contemporary emotions through her performance in a science fiction story.

Her ability to perform different types of roles leads both fans and industry experts to believe she will succeed in crossing language boundaries between Korean webtoon producers and Indian blockbuster films that feature complex emotional female characters.

